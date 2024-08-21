Billy Costacurta on his son Achille: “He struggles to find a passion”

Billy Costacurta says he is concerned that his son Achille, the protagonist of several pranks on social media and elsewhere, is struggling to find a passion to keep him busy.

The former footballer spoke about his private and professional life in the program Storiesbroadcast on SkyTg24, of which a preview had already been provided.

Costacurta explained what he would like his son to say about him: “He won’t be able to say that I wasn’t there. I was always with him, I was also his driver. At this moment he really admires my patience. In fact, it’s a characteristic that I recognize in myself towards the people around me. It’s a quality that has allowed me to overcome difficult moments, even with my son.”

The former Milan defender then added: “My son is having a hard time finding a path, a passion. This causes me great concern.”

The Sky commentator then elaborated on the concept by quoting rapper Tedua, of whom Achille is a big fan: “I met Tedua at a charity event and he is a wonderful person. It seems to me that these teenagers today are like this, they suffer, they struggle to find a way and they ask us to help them. But we don’t know how to do it. This song is a cry for help from many young people and we are losing interest in it”.

Achille Costacurta had recently hit the headlines for posting photos of money and drugs on social media, in which he also implicated his mother Martina Colombari.