From 1 July the Greater Protection service for 3.7 million non-vulnerable domestic customers ends, which will automatically switch to the Gradual Protection Service with the supplier, selected through auction. Arera announced this in a press release. Of the approximately 30.2 million domestic users, 22.7 million are today served in the free market, while 7.5 million have remained or returned to Greater Protection (3.8 million vulnerable customers who will continue to be served under protection and 3.7 million non-vulnerable people who will move to the Gradual Protection Service).