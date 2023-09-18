Bills | The tightening of housing costs for income support recipients will be rejected in the opinion round

Income support recipients would be forced to move to a cheaper apartment within three months, otherwise the support would be cut.

The government the effort to save living expenses for the recipients of the living allowance receives critical feedback in the statement round. According to the proposal, income support recipients would be directed to get a cheaper apartment in the future if their rent exceeds the rent standard.

If there is no special basis defined by law for spending that exceeds the norm, the recipient of income support would have three months to move to a cheaper apartment, so that his support would not be cut. The government’s goal is for the law change to enter into force in July of next year.

The change is calculated to reduce income support expenses by 31 million euros, which is divided in half between the municipalities and the state. Employment is calculated to increase by 1,200 employees. In the government’s proposal, it is calculated that more than 56,000 income support clients currently live in an apartment where the expenses exceed Kela’s housing expenses norm.

In the statement round many parties commenting on the proposal point out that there is already a shortage of affordable rental apartments, especially in the growth centers, and that the forced move can make the recipients of the income support even more cramped.

Deputy ombudsman of the Parliament Mikko Series points out that when it comes to last-resort support such as income support, the assessment of its conditions cannot be based on the limit values ​​decided by the authorities without an individual consideration that takes into account the family’s situation. Sarja considers it justified that the proposal will also be taken to the Constitutional Law Committee in the parliament, if it proceeds according to the current model.

In the opinion of the Equality Commissioner, a special expert Marko Leimio estimates that the changes threaten to lead to an increase in the number of people experiencing discrimination in the housing market.

“The change can lead to a tightening of the applicants’ financial situation, evictions, notices of payment defaults, and redirection to food aid and diaconate work. The commissioner finds it worrisome that the most active measures of the public authorities are promoting people to apply for food aid organized by volunteers,” Leimio writes.

Elderly representative points out that even though the proposal allows for higher housing costs based on, for example, poor health or reduced functional capacity, evaluating the grounds can generate a lot of additional work for already overburdened services.

Pensioners also have almost no opportunities to influence their own income level. The need for income support has increased among elderly people by almost a quarter since 2015, the councilor states.

“The presented three-month deadline is unreasonably short for finding an apartment, especially for people who may have various difficulties in finding or getting an apartment,” the councilor estimated.

The homeless Y-Säätiö, which focuses on helping, considers the effects of the show to be very harmful both for the target groups and for society as a whole. The changes threaten to lead to an increase in evictions and segregation.

“Y-Säätiö considers the proposal problematic, as it results in unnecessary moves and moving costs, while the overall benefit is economically marginal.”

Kova, the interest organization of Finnish non-profit rental and right-of-occupancy associations, states that it does not consider changes to income support to be justified or worthwhile.

The advertised cheaper apartments are not enough for everyone, especially in the capital region and other large growth centers. Income support recipients are already in a weak position in the housing market, so the tightening may lead to rent arrears and an increase in evictions, the interest organization estimates.

Coil points out in his statement that the planned entry into force at the beginning of July next year is bad because it coincides with the summer vacation period. Support for many support customers would have to be cut off at the same time.

“In that case, a huge number of applications would pile up to be resolved during the holidays”, Kela states and suggests either April or the beginning of September as alternatives.