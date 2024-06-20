Bills, the League files a resolution to extend the protected market

“After more than two months of battles by me and the League, in full synergy with consumer associations, to defend citizens’ right to full and adequate informationwhich translates into the possibility of being informed consumers, today I was the first signatory to file a resolution in the commission, regarding the end of the protected market for electricity set for 30 June”. So Alberto Gusmeroli, president of the Productive Activities commission of the Chamberand tax manager of the League.

“With this provision we have asked to postpone the deadline for returning to the protected market to 31 December 2024 (a request also made to the Minister of the Environment and Energy Security Gilberto Pichetto Fratin after his second hearing in the commission), while at the same time providing for all those who are still in the free market to be able to join the gradual protection system in the three-year period 2024 -2027: this obviously in addition to the strengthening of an effective monitoring campaign aimed at preventing aggressive and unfair commercial practices, to be accompanied by a strengthening of information activity for the benefit of the citizen, especially if elderly or frail. VI would like to remember how in our country a significant portion of the population lacks the basic cognitive tools to manage a digital practice. For this reason, with the resolution presented today, I requested that Arera be made aware of the activation of a single telephone number at the Consumer Help Desk that can be contacted more easily, in addition to the preparation of a single form for all energy operators, easily downloadable from the portal,” he adds.







“On this issue too, the League has distinguished itself as a political force attentive to concretely implementing results that increase citizens’ sense of trust towards the State and the institutions: requests and needs must not only be intercepted but quick and effective solutions must be produced for them”, underlines Alberto Bagnai, president of the parliamentary commission for monitoring the activities of the Bodies managers of mandatory forms of social security and assistance, as well as vice-president of the Finance commission, co-signatory of the resolution. “This campaign must continue, because the automatic transition to gradual protections starting from July 1st opens up significant possibilities of savings, at least 20% of the total bill, which must be able to be consciously taken into consideration by citizens and families”, he concludes.