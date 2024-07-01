Bills, end of the protected market. Here’s what to know

Finish today the protected electricity market for about 4 million customers while the others, (about 5 million) not passed onto the free market, are to be considered “fragile” (people with disabilities or more simply over 75 years of age) and therefore can stay in protected regime.



A liberalized market should offer best rates. However, in the case of electric this paradigm does not apply. And those who have remained in greater protection will be rewarded, for three years, by the so-called gradual protection tariffs, currently the best on the electricity market. The user will automatically switch to the manager who won the tender for his area but the rates will be the same throughout Italy with a saving of around 113 euros per year compared to the protected one.

Arerai.e. the energy authority has published on its website a summary of the current state of the market and has announced the economic conditions of the enhanced protection service which will continue to record quarterly updates (always communicated by the Authority), highlighting an increase of +12% of bills during the third quarter, compared to the previous quarter which ended June 30, 2024. “The good news is that the fixed annual marketing quota decreasesfor the protected market, from 58.40 to 41 euros. A reduction that could also remain in the next quarters – explained Marco Vignola, vice president of the National Consumers Union – While the fixed annual discount for those who have switched from today 1 July to the Gradual Protection Service (STG) drops from 131.40 euros to 113 euros compared to the greater protection. In fact, it is not the gradual protection service that has increased in price but the protection that has become more convenient. The gap between this tariff and the free marketIn short, remains identical and very advantageous especially if we consider that the free market currently has no more advantageous offers than either protection or even gradual protection“.

According to the study by the National Consumers Union, for the new typical customer who consumes 2,000 kW per year and has a committed power of 3 kW, +12% of the price per kW means spending 52 euros more per year. In comparison with pre-crisis times, i.e. July 2020, the price is still 35.9% higher but, compared to the peak in July 2022, it is 43.1% lower.