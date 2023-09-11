Dear Bills, the starting price base is higher than in the past. The comparison with the USA and China says a lot

We are heading towards a hot autumn and winter, but the weather has nothing to do with it. However, costs will have an impact Of electricity and gasdespite the reassurances of the Minister of the Environment: “Gas storage is well underway, winter without problems”, he said Picket Fratin at the end of July. Yes, but at what cost? “Price fluctuations will be limited, we don’t expect explosions”, he replied last week to reporters who asked him the because of the average increase of 2.3% on gas bills in August. Probably – we read in Il Fatto Quotidiano – the minister is right: the stocks are full and if Algeria continues to send us more gas throughout the year, if the TAP will work at full capacity and if the liquid gas ships will arrive regularly there will be no “explosions”.



But the price base where we start is a lot higher than in the past. With a winter temperature in the historical average, – continues Il Fatto – the market predicts that the price of gas on the European market will go up from the current 34.5 euros per megawatt hour at Friday’s closing to 45 euros in November and then permanently above 50 euros since December until March.

