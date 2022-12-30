Bills, the Antitrust confirms (in part) the sanctions on the main players in the sector

The Antitrust has partially confirmed the precautionary measures issued on December 12 against Enel, Eni, Edison, Acea and Engie. The accusation, confirmed by the principles of the Council of State, was of illegitimate unilateral changes to the economic conditions of the supply of electricity and gas. In practice, the Council of State limited the stop to suspensions to contracts that have not expired and not to renewals contracts resulting from deadlines agreed by the parties” the Authority therefore confirmed the precautionary measures against Enel, Eni, Edison, Acea and Engie suspending the effectiveness of all communications of unilateral changes and/or renewal/update/change of the conditions economic offer of open-ended contracts, without a clear, effective and predetermined or predeterminable expiry.

The note reminds us that the Council of State, with the order with which it only partially suspended the precautionary measure issued against Irenlimited the scope of the cited article 3 only to “ius variandi for contracts that have not expired and not to contractual renewals following deadlines agreed by the parties”.

The Authority therefore, within the explicit limits, confirmed the precautionary measures against Enel, Eni, Edison, Acea and Engie suspending the effectiveness of all communications of unilateral changes and/or renewal/updating/variation of the economic conditions of the offer of open-ended contracts, without a clear, effective and predetermined or predeterminable expiry, underlines the note. Therefore, companies will not be able to vary the economic conditions of supplies to consumers, condominiums and micro-enterprises that do not have an effective deadline. Within five days, Ein, Eni, Edison, Acea and Engie will have to inform the Authority of the execution of the suspension measures.

In reference to companies Hera and A2A, the Authority has not recognized the details for the confirmation of the precautionary measures expected that, on the basis of the documents acquired, it appears that the changes communicated by the same concerned economic offers actually expiring.

