Bills, maxi sting for families and businesses: in 2022 increase from 91.5 billion euros

An increase of 91.5 billion euros compared to the previous year: this is the amount of expensive bills in 2022 for families and businesses. To calculate it the Research Office of the CGIAaccording to which electricity costs increased by 109.5%, causing an extra cost of 58.9 billion, while those of methane grew by 126.4%, “lightening” the portfolio of Italians by 32.6 billion. “The Sting” has businesses were hit more than households: if the former paid 61.4 billion more, the latter, on the other hand, incurred a further cost of 30 billion euros.

TO geographical level, the North-East is the area most affected by the increases: compared to 2021, the estimate of the extra costs for electricity and gas has risen by 118.1 percent. Followed by the North-West with +116.6 per cent, the Center with +113.6 per cent and the South with +109.9 per cent. TO regional level, however, the most important increases involved Emilia Romagna (+119.2 per cent), Friuli Venezia Giulia (+119 per cent) and Trentino Alto Adige (+118.3 per cent). In absolute terms, obviously, the most penalized regions were the most populated and most affected by the presence of economic activities, such as Lombardy (+20.8 billion), Emilia Romagna (+10.2 billion) and Veneto ( +10 billion euros).

Dear bills, government measures to help families and businesses

On the other hand, many energy companies in 2022 they recorded a increase of the revenues significant, one of the reasons behind the Draghi government’s decision to establish the contribution Of solidarity which was supposed to allow the state coffers to collect a total of 10.5 billion euros from this measure. After the balance of last November 30, however, the Treasury “received” only 2.7 billion. Therefore, among the 44.5 billion extra revenue provisionally collected in the first 11 months of 2022, another 7.8 billion euros are certainly missing.

Among the measures envisaged in Aiuti-quater decree approved by the Meloni executive, families And businesses Italians have received in 2022 around 70 billion euros in aid against high bills. Therefore, in purely theoretical terms, the greatest increase in the hands of households and businesses was around 20 billion; theoretical because the companies have used only half of the aid made available. “It seems to be understood that many companies, especially small and micro-sized ones, have experienced great difficulties in applying the measure introduced last year. In fact, there are quite a few very small entrepreneurs who have desisted from drawing up the calculation of the tax base on which to subsequently define the tax discount. Operation, the latter, very complex which was carried out directly by the managers only in very few cases “explains the Cgia.

Currently, prices are down from last year: in the first 26 days of 2023 the average price of energy fell to 176 euros and that of gas to 68 euros. Amounts, the latter, however higher by 190 and 240 percent respectively if compared with those of the beginning of 2021.

Subscribe to the newsletter

