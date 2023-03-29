Bills decree, the government launches the social bonus for the poorest families

The government has confirmed most of the aid in gas and electricity bills, but some will undergo changes, with possible increases in the immediate future, perhaps offset in the coming months by market declines. There is also the renewal of the social bonus intended for the poorest families and the confirmation of the discounts on VAT and system charges as regards gas. The website www.money.it explains it in a detailed article.

Confirmed i props already announced, such as the bonus that aims to save energy. This has been foreseen without Isee limits, therefore for all citizens and will begin from next October 1st. News also for businesses, which will be supported through specific solutions.

In any case, somewhat as if it were an omnibus decree, the text also includes changes for the salaries of those who work in the health care and tax authorities. The decree provides for the 5% VAT cut on gas, which is extended for the second quarter of the year and is also extended to district heating and thermal energy produced with methane.

