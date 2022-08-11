Strike and lockout, alliance between employees and entrepreneurs

What is it strike: to strike means to collectively agree not to go to work as a form of protest. The strike is a very strong action against the company who suddenly finds himself without his own staff and therefore cannot carry out his regular daily activities. Source laleggepertutti.it.

What is the serrata: concretely, the lockout consists in the refusal, by the employer, of the work performance of its employees, with partial or total closure of the company or with the interruption of work. Source studiocataldi.it.

Two very strong words that mean a lot in the world of work. By now, every day we detect interviews with small and large entrepreneurs who show the bills of the year 2021 and compare them with those recently arrived. The amounts are on average around 300% more. According to the entrepreneurs, these costs are beginning to be unsustainable and the risk that the Italian economy runs is that of seeing a massacre of companies forced to close.

Politicians, journalists, economists, etc. everyone recognizes that it is nonsense to receive bills of these amounts and generally dump it all on speculation, which is certainly among the main accused. An example above all: at the end of July 2022, ENI announced a 700% increase in profits, from 1 billion to 7 billion.

Request: what is the motivation? You give the answer. But I want to make a provocative observation: where are the trade associations, all of them? Many national presidents, without getting stuck, go on television or use the media, making a list of the ailments that afflict their members, but I have not yet heard someone pour out a recipe. I would like to remind them that members pay a fee to be represented and protected.

Here, then, is a shocking proposal: it would be enough for the entrepreneurs and employees to enter, at the same time, the former using the lockout and the latter on strike and for how long I do not want to be the one to establish it.

Motivation: if companies disappear automatically, ergo jobs are pulverized … By culture and by belonging I hope that all this should not happen, even if it would be the first time that entrepreneurs and employees join forces for the survival of the companies of a whole country.

The baton now passes from the current government to that of after September 25th. Will our future rulers have the vision and the ability to face a situation that is reaching its limit head on? Will Europe be able to give birth to solutions that curb the appetites of speculators who seem perpetually afflicted by the tapeworm (or tapeworm)?

