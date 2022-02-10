Bills, Salvini: “In 2022 the cost of bills will be at least 20 billion more than last year”

“We thank the president Dragons for agreeing with the League who, for months and alone, had been asking for a decree worth at least 5 billion to help families, artisans, traders and entrepreneurs to pay their electricity and gas bills, which have more than doubled “, he says. Affaritaliani.it Matteo Salvini.

“If energy prices do not go down, in 2022 the cost of bills will be at least 20 billion more than last year, so you have to prepare for an important intervention. Not only economic, however, but also strategic: it is necessary that Italy produces, searches, extracts, imports and stores more gasas well as participating in the research on the latest generation of nuclear power which is giving outstanding results. It is the time for courage and for Yes, not for unmotivated No “, underlines the secretary of the League.

READ ALSO:

Debt, beautiful money in rain but who tells the Italians that it should be reduced?

Energy price increases: the Mayors turn off the lights even in the Apulian municipalities

Energy, Besseghini (Arera): despite the government, + 55% electricity bill