Pichetto Fratin: “There is the intention to extend the discounts on bills but the MEF decides”

Will the discounts expiring on March 31 for bills be confirmed? “We are currently carrying out an evaluation in conjunction with the ministry of the Economy that holds the purse strings and this will affect certainly in including all, in part or none, of the so-called system charges in the bill”. Thus the Minister of the Environment and Energy Security Gilberto Pichetto on Skytg24, guest of Start.

“I confirm that after an initial drop of 20% in the previous quarter we will have to get back a 20% joining 34% gas and the next 10. So the trend is quite good”, he says, however clarifying that for a new intervention “we must go with caution“.

