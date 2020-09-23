The press service of the lower house of parliament reported that the bills submitted to the State Duma by Russian President Vladimir Putin will be considered by the Council of the Duma at the next meeting. TASS.

The press service clarified that the Chairman of the State Duma of the Russian Federation Vyacheslav Volodin has already sent the bills to the relevant committees.

It is noted that “the initiatives are aimed at improving Russian legislation, taking into account the adopted amendments to the Constitution of the Russian Federation.”

Earlier it was reported that Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a package of bills to the State Duma to implement amendments to the Constitution.

Among the documents – draft amendments to articles of the laws “On the Federal Security Service”, “On Foreign Intelligence”, “On Security”, “On the Prosecutor’s Office of the Russian Federation”.

The documents were prepared with the participation of the working group on amendments to the basic law of the country and will be considered by the lower house of parliament in the autumn session.