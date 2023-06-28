Electricity bill unchanged in the third quarter of 2023 (+0.4%)

Electricity bill for the standard household substantially unchanged (+0.4%) in the third quarter of 2023. It makes it known the Arera in a statement. For the next quarter confirmed the strengthening of electricity social bonuses And gas up to 15,000 euros for families with an ISEE level (30,000 euros for large families), as envisaged by the Government in the decree approved at the meeting of the Council of Ministers on 27 June. Intervention that joins those relating to gas, with the confirmation of the zeroing of general charges and the VAT reduction to 5%, as well as for the management of heat and district heating.

The prices of raw material seem to have relatively stabilized in the first half of 2023, after the strong growth recorded in 2022. The performance of the energy markets saw wholesale gas prices drop sharply in the current quarter, thanks to an abundant supply compared to demand, which made it possible to reach a level of European storages of over 70% of capacity. However, the drop in prices stopped in June, also due to some critical issues due to the unavailability of some Norwegian production infrastructures. For the summer quarter, even if there are no particular tensions in the European market, the increase in temperatures and the consequent increase in demand could lead to a rise in prices, especially if the demand for LNG from the two main Asian importers (China and Japan) were to show signs of strong recovery.

In this context, in the second quarter of 2023, despite a sustained CO2 price, wholesale electricity prices (Pun) also moved downwards: recording, based on preliminary data, a drop of 27% approximately compared to the first quarter of 2023. Current forecasts point to substantial price stability for the third quarter of 2023.

