Bills, new price boom in autumn

“The Ubroker Observatory confirms the bullish forecast made at the beginning of July for the next two quarters: an increase in the before it could reach 60% for GAS (PSV) and 35% for electricity (PUN)”, declared Cristiano Bilucaglia, President of the Ubroker Energy Observatory. While the Meloni Government is preparing to launch its second Budget Law, there seems to be a lack of necessary aid for the energy sector, the costs of which are weighing more and more on Italians: “It seems that all the experts, economists and even politicians have forgotten about the “electricity and gas – commented Cristiano Bilucaglia – It is true that in 2023 prices have undergone a significant contraction, but we are still at values ​​more than double compared to the pre-covid period”.

And even the data do not allow us to look positively at the coming months: “Referring to the fourth quarter of 2023, the prospects may not be very rosy. While on the one hand we have filled the inventories above 94% and effectively decreased our dependence on Russian gas, we are now much more vulnerable to LNG volatility (which is burdened by some unknowns: from the Australian strikes, which began on 07/09, to the increasing needs of China, Sinopec has launched a gigantic tender for a total of 25 loads of liquefied natural gas). Furthermore, the end of the protected market could be postponed (for the umpteenth time) by a further 6 months and, above all, we must hope for a mild winter. What awaits us in the coming months may not be comforting and the data says so.” This was stated by the President of the Ubroker Energy Observatory Cristiano Bilucaglia.

The Ubroker Observatory has taken a look at last quarter’s forecasts and analyzed the new numbers available, trying to shed light on what will be the trends in the energy sector for the next quarter and for the winter. Without adverse events, already now, the statistics tell of an increase in the price of electricity and gas, respectively of +155% and +149% comparing the pre-covid data of January 2020 with those of August 2023. Even if we are, fortunately, very far from the monstrous values ​​of summer 2022, when the percentage change showed a +1671.631% for gas and a +1290.698% for electricity.





The Observatory confirms the bullish forecast made at the beginning of July for the next two quarters: an increase in raw materials that could reach 60% for GAS (PSV) and 35% for electricity (PUN).

All these data suggest looking for alternative solutions to compensate for the continuous increase in electricity and gas costs. “We must hope that the upcoming winter will be a mild one – continues Cristiano Bilucaglia, president of Ubroker – In this case alternative and renewable sources could meet demand, without causing gas requests and prices to surge. In any case, it would be more than appropriate to start finding extra resources to limit the energy expenditure of businesses and families.

For a “hypothetical” total of 22.2 billion euros, the Ubroker Energy Observatory estimates that the new tax on multinationals (ex minimum tax) could be drawn upon, which should bring in over 400 million; to the funds deriving from a privatization plan of non-strategic assets, two examples above all come to mind: MPS and ITA Airways (formerly Alitalia); for years real state pachyderms, voracious of public funds. The operation could bring in over 2.5 billion; to the resources generated by fiscal drag; to the resources (estimated at 19.3 billion euros for 2024) deriving from the fight against tax evasion based on AI, text & data mining and machine learning”.



