The aid decree quater exploits the treasury of 9.1 billion certified by Nadef

Extension of tax credits and petrol discounts, bills in installments for companies, tax-free company bonuses up to 3 thousand euros and raising the cash ceiling. And again: unlocking of the drills and revision of the Superbonus.

The aid decree quater, which exploits the treasury of 9.1 billion certified by Nadef, confirms a series of measures announced on the cost-energy front, but also some last-minute extras. The decree, the first economic measure, on the proposal of the Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti, was dismissed yesterday evening by the Council of Ministers.

On Affaritaliani.itexclusively, the full text of the decree approved by the Council of Ministers: CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD.

The dl extends tax credits for businesses until the end of the year (with increased rates to 40% for energy-intensive and gas-intensive companies and 30% for small companies that use energy with power starting from 4.5 kW) and cut in petrol excise duties (it would expire on November 18, it is postponed to December 31): two measures that collectively absorb about 4.4 billion.

To help businesses cope with expensive bills, there is also the possibility of requesting payment in installments: the measure, financed through a Mef fund that goes from 2 to 5 billion, is intended for “companies resident in Italy“and grants the possibility of paying in installments (with a maximum of 36 monthly installments) the sums exceeding the average amount accounted for throughout 2021 for consumption made from 1 October 2022 to 31 March 2023 and invoiced by 30 September 2023; it lapses in the event of non-fulfillment of two installments, even if not consecutive, and it is possible to obtain a guarantee from Sace (provided that the company has not approved the distribution of dividends or the repurchase of shares). The threshold is also raised from 600 to 3 thousand euros. of the tax-free bonuses that companies will be able to grant to employees as ‘fringe benefits’ to pay bills. The announced increase in the cash ceiling also arrives, which from 1 January of next year it passes from the current threshold of 2 thousand euros to 5 thousand euros.

80 million are also allocated for 2023 to help traders obliged to electronically transmit the fees to the Revenue Agency: support that will come as a tax credit at 100% of the expenditure incurred and up to 50 euros for each electronic cash register purchased. There is also the Imu exemption (the second installment, provided that the owners are also the managers) for the properties in the entertainment sector (cinemas, theaters, concert halls) and the exemption from stamp duty for the request for contributions, aid or subsidies for populations affected by disasters.

And if the Energy Services Operator (GSE) will have more time to buy, store and resell gas at controlled prices to contribute to the security of supply (the deadline of December 31 has been postponed to March 31, while time is given until April 15 to repay the State of the loan to compensate for purchases up to 4 billion), on the gas front the government is also continuing on the issue of drills with the objective of increasing production: ok to increase the quantities extracted from existing crops in sea areas and the authorization of new concessions between 9 and 12 miles.

The revision of the Superbonus also arrives: the rule does not solve the problem of problem loans but lowers the percentage of the discount from 110% to 90% in 2023. The cut applies to both i condominiums and for the villas, which would otherwise have been completely excluded from the bonus, but provided that they are the main residence and provided that the owner has an income of less than 15,000 euros (variable threshold based on the family quotient). However, for those who have already started the work by completing 30% by September of this year, the bonus remains super at 110% until March 31, 2023.

