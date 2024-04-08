Bills, auctions between operators to grab customers. Three years of uncertainties and price increases

The farewell to “is now official”protected market” for the bills of energy, a decision made in 2017 and then continually postponed until now, when the minister Thick decided to lock it down, inserting it as “enabling reform of the Pnrr“. The decision – reports Il Fatto Quotidiano – will lead to the forced deportation of 5 million customers from the so-called “higher protection service” towards the free marketthat is, in a jungle where 700-odd operators they compete for customers hard annoying calls And incomprehensible offers. The transition, however, will not happen immediately: customers will end up in “gradual protection” earlier, from July, that is, they will be served for three years by operators who grabbed them with money auctions.

Now that the disaster is over, – continues Il Fatto – the newspapers talk about “mockery bills“, the consumer associations are furious and the Energy Authority (Arera) is recalling the operators. In reality it was all already written. Perhaps only historians will be able to tell what collective madness was the end of the so-called “protected energy market” implemented by the government Melons and what it has today segmented there customers domestic in four categoriesgiving us a mechanism that has nothing in the market except the certainty that millions of customers they will see the costs on their bills rise in the futureeven those who were already penalized, even more uncertainty for the “vulnerable“.