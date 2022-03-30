ROME. The second quarter of 2022 will see a reduction for the typical household with a protection contract of -10.2% for the electricity bill and -10% for the gas bill. This was announced by the Arera which approved the first reduction in bills after 18 months. “In an objectively extraordinary situation, with an ongoing conflict and unprecedented volatility on the energy markets and in light of the greater responsibility for verification and control attributed to it, the Authority has decided to adopt extraordinary measures in favor of consumers, both for the protected one for the free one, ”explains the president Stefano Besseghini.

In a light year and gas they recorded + 83% and + 73%

“Despite the first drop in prices, the difference in spending with respect to the previous rolling year is still marked. In terms of final effects, for the electricity bill, the expenditure for the typical family in the rolling year (between 1 July 2021 and 30 June 2022) will be approximately 948 euros, + 83% compared to the equivalent 12 months of ‘previous year (1st July 2020 – 30th June 2021). In the same period, the typical family’s expenditure for the gas bill will be approximately 1,652 euros, with a variation of + 71% compared to the equivalent 12 months of the previous year ». This is what Arera explains in the note on tariffs.

To allow for a reduction in bills, Arera has now changed a tariff component that allows offsetting of gas marketing costs. A reduction measure, to the benefit of all customers, which applies to the consumption range up to 5 thousand cubic meters / year. “The intervention – it is explained – creates the context within which to exploit the possible effects in support of end customers of the monitoring of natural gas import contracts, which the Authority will now be able to carry out on the basis of the provisions of the recent decree-law no. .21 / 2022. The overall reduction of bills, both for electricity and gas, is also possible thanks to the constant institutional collaboration with the Government and Parliament. The Authority can in fact confirm the cancellation of the general system charges in the bill in the next quarter, thanks to the provisions of the decree-law n.17 / 22, with which the Government – as well as confirming the reduction in VAT on gas at 5 % for the quarter – allocated the additional resources necessary for the intervention, making it possible to lighten the bill for almost 30 million households and over 6 million businesses.

With the same decree, the Government allocated the resources that allow the Authority to confirm the strengthening of the social bonus for the next quarter and for a greater number of families in difficulty, thanks to the raising of the ISEE limit level for access (passed from € 8,265 to € 12,000, € 20,000 if families with more than 3 children). The beneficiary families, with the so-called Ukraine bis decree, thus became over 3 million for the electricity bonus and over 2 million for the gas bonus. In detail of the individual components in the bill, for electricity the reduction is completely linked to the decrease in the raw material component, with an impact of -10.2% on the final price of the typical family. For natural gas, the trend is determined by the decrease in the raw material component, based on forward prices for the next quarter, with an impact of -1.3% on the final price of the typical household, by the extraordinary intervention to reduce the ” 8.8% of the UG2 component and a small increase in the transport tariff component + 0.1%.