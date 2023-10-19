A nightmare autumn for Italians on the bill front due to the impact on energy costs caused by the wars in Ukraine and Israel. Cristiano Bilucaglia, president of the Ubroker energy observatory, explains that “the energy sector is once again under tension. In a delicate moment like this, which sees the fate of energy depending on a new conflict (this time between Israel and Hamas in Palestine), which will have global repercussions on an economic, social, religious and indeed energy level”.

According to the observatory “the situation could explode and spread, involving other key countries in terms of supply, such as North Africa, Algeria, Libya and Azerbaijan. A “religious” war that will be played out on all the fields available and which will influence the fate of Europe and the entire energy sector: let’s not forget that the Middle East holds 42% of global gas reserves”

At the beginning of September, the uBroker Energy Observatory published the results of the analyzes conducted and the estimates on the trend of electricity and gas prices for the next two quarters, the last of 2023 and the first of 2024. Still unaware of the Middle Eastern conflict, the data spoke of a long-term increase in the price of raw materials which could have reached 60% for GAS (PSV) and 35% for electricity (PUN).

Following the conflict, this long period was shortened. the uBroker Energy Observatory had appreciated the value of the October PSV at 36.50 euros/MWh. These estimates, already on the rise, were far exceeded months in advance. In fact, the PSV index closed September with an average value of 37.01 euro/MWh and currently the PSV for October records an average value of 40.02 euro/MWh.

Comparing the pre- and post-conflict data and taking two dates as reference, 6 October (the day before the attacks) and 16 October, the value of the PSV went from 31.15 euros/MWh to 53.20 euros/MWh , recording a percentage change of +70.79% slightly less. Unfortunately, the increases are also being felt on the electricity bill, which has already risen by 23.42% compared to August and, at the moment, the estimates of the uBroker Energy Observatory show a +45.95% for the month of January 2024.

If we want to make the same comparison, taking as a reference, as explained by the uBroker Observatory, on 6 and 16 October, the PUN jumped from 130.39 euros/MWh to 175.76 euros/MWh, recording a percentage change of + 34.8%. In general, all the main operators in the sector expect an overall increase in the price of electricity and gas of approximately 310.00/330.00 euros per year per household. Unfortunately, we cannot say that the situation will improve. Due to the conflict, Israel has already closed an important gas field, that of Tamar, for security reasons; an industry that supplies part of Egypt and other gas that is transported to Europe. Furthermore, off the coast of the Gaza Strip, there is a large methane gas field, Leviathan, still under the control of Israel but which runs north to Lebanon, a country close to Hezbollah. This field, one of the largest in the Mediterranean, has been the subject of interest and could easily become the subject of conflict, upsetting the existing balance in the Middle East. In fact, the Leviathan currently has a methane gas production autonomy of over 50 years.

Added to these factors are others: the resumption of strikes by workers on Chevron’s LNG projects in Australia, China’s growing needs, the end of the protected market, the interruption – or alleged attack – of the Baltic Connector gas pipeline in Finland, but also uncertainties about inflation, possible actions of the Fed and much more.

The problem, they explain from the uBroker Observatory, remains the energy dependence of Italy and Europe on countries that are cyclically subject to crises and conflicts. Today 36% of gas is supplied to us by Algeria. An addiction that has repercussions on bills and also on the full tank of the car as regards the price of fuel, now skyrocketing and on the path of no return. There is no solution, just a warning. Every crisis and every conflict reminds Italy that it has not done enough in recent decades to increase its energy independence.

For the near future, the primary indication is not to block investments in the energy sector but to increase them, focusing everything on renewable sources and nuclear power. Secondly, to try to diversify supplies more, moving away from hot areas. Partners like Algeria seemed like a safe haven but today they turn out to be much more unstable and dangerous than we imagined, concludes uBroker.