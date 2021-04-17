Over the years, more and more powerful characters have appeared in Dragon ball. Especially in his most recent series, Super. A clear example is Bills, the God of destruction.

While this is how it is known in Latin America, it is also said Beerus, and comes from a movie prior to the anime mentioned above. Is about Dragonballz the battle of the gods. It was there that it represented a huge challenge for Goku and the Z Warriors.

Beerus is here to stay in Dragon Ball Super

So much so, that this great fighter could not defeat him. Fortunately, Bills He is a god who, while relentless, also has a capricious nature.

He liked the food of Earth so much that he has no plans, at least for the moment, to annihilate it. He is also playful and even very sleepy. Being inspired by a cat this was to be expected. Unlike other villains in the franchise, he is a character highly esteemed by fans.

Dragon Ball Super: Bills exists in the real world, this cosplay will leave you speechless

Bills it only acts on the basis of its nature. Yes, it is a destroyer of worlds, but it simply fulfills the cycle of life, of creation and destruction.

It is always accompanied by Whis, that serves as a guide, and that despite his appearance, is tremendously powerful. The story of the film where it appears was adapted for the anime of Dragon ball super, and since then, he has become a recurring character in this one. That is why its popularity is due.

This cosplay respects this character very well

It is therefore not surprising that fans express the above in various ways. One of them is through cosplay, like the one we bring you now. It is a contribution from the cosplayer SkylaRaynesGray.

As can be seen, he sought to recreate as best as possible the appearance of the God of destruction. That is why he decided to paint his skin purple, in addition to using a wig and ears of the same color. He is also wearing yellow lenses.

As for the suit, well it sticks well to what is known about this character. It’s a good interpretation gender bender (sex change) of Bills. The idea of ​​having a hair is a creative freedom.

Will we see God of destruction in a second season of Dragon ball super? It is quite probable. At least in the manga it is still very current, and even through a popular spin-off. This character is here to stay in the series.

Fountain.



