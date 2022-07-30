Bills, everything changes: the gas price will be updated on a monthly basis

The gas price will be updated on a monthly basis to protect consumers

“The further dramatic increase in wholesale energy prices, linked to the conflict in Ukraine and the reduction in gas flows from Russia, has led the Authority to introduce consumer protection measures and to guarantee the continuity of supplies “.

Arera announces this by adding that from 1 October, with the next tariff update, the method for updating the costs of the gas raw material changes for families who are still in protective conditions (today around 7.3 million domestic customers, out of a total of 20.4 million, around 35.6%).

Change the calculation system

“Also to immediately intercept any national and European price containment initiatives, Arera has decided to no longer use forward prices on the wholesale market as a reference, but the average of the actual prices of the Italian PSV wholesale market1at the same time increasing the update frequency of the price which becomes monthly, no longer quarterly.

The new method, linked to the emergency situation, will be in force until the end of the gas protection, currently scheduled for January 2023, a deadline that the Authority has requested several times to be aligned with that of the electrical protection purpose, scheduled for January 2024 ” , reads a note.

“Too high prices, an ongoing war and a clear use of gas as a geopolitical lever call us to extraordinary interventionsto try to guarantee the defense of the consumer and the security of supply – affirms the president of the Authority, Stefano Besseghini – The use of a more dynamic price formation mechanism will make it possible not to transfer the costs of hedging risk and on the other hand, immediately transferring to him the advantages deriving from any decisions, such as the gas price ceiling, which may be taken at European level “.

More guarantees for consumers

The intervention adopted, while not being able to structurally act on the exceptional levels of market prices, aims to pay supplies to consumers are safer.

The ongoing geopolitical tensionsin fact, they have exacerbated the uncertainties about the availability of gas from Russia, increasing the criticality for sellers in finding on the wholesale markets the gas necessary to satisfy their customers, including domestic ones, for the next thermal year starting from 1 October.

With the mechanism approved by the Authority, the risk that sellers will not be able to guarantee their operations is reduced and therefore supplies to its customers, minimizing the danger that households are forced to resort to services of last resort and the sellers themselves to the default service, jeopardizing the entire economic equilibrium of the Italian gas supply chain with additional costs that would be socialized.

The new update method makes it easier to find the volumes necessary to satisfy demand, thanks to the reduction of the risks currently linked to the differences between the forward prices used for the current protection update and the spot price at which it is possible to supply the part of consumption not predictable in view of winter.

Naturally, as repeatedly pointed out by the Authority, these interventions must be accompanied by national and international initiatives to restore the balance between supply and demand, such as the reduction of demand on a voluntary basis and the identification of mechanisms for the management of interventions in in the event of an emergency, as also referred to in the report to Parliament and the Government sent today.

The data on the Arera website

With the new update methodthe value of the raw material component for gas protection will be published on the Authority’s website at the beginning of each subsequent month per month of reference.

They come introduced specific transparency obligations for sellers that, in case of need for price recalculations with respect to what was previously invoiced, they must not only give appropriate information in the bill (as required by the rules of Bill 2.0), but also create a special section on their website to explain, in a manner clear and understandable, the reason for the recalculation and the way in which prices are determined.

The Authority has also decided to activate an emergency working table which will see the full involvement of consumer associations, which will have among the first tasks that of defining further forms of communication and information, to make the entire process as transparent and effective. possible.

