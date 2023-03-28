Bills decree, there is the ok from the Council of Ministers. On the proposal of the Minister of Economy and Finance Giancarlo Giorgetti, the decree was approved with measures to support families and businesses against high energy costs and interventions in favor of the health sector for a total amount of resources allocated in the provision equal to 4, 9 billion euros.

“The measures to support households and businesses have been redesigned on a quarterly basis taking into account both the trend in energy prices and the objective of promoting energy saving”, reads a note from the MEF.

MELONS – “Supporting citizens and businesses concretely remains the priority of this government” writes Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on social media at the end of the CDM. “The Council of Ministers has approved the decree containing measures to support families and businesses against high bills and interventions in favor of the health sector for a total amount of resources allocated equal to 4.9 billion euros”.

MEASURES – For gas, the reduction of VAT to 5% and the zeroing of system charges is confirmed in the next quarter (1 April – 30 June 2023). The VAT rate reduced to 5% for district heating and for energy produced with methane gas has also been extended. In view of the reduction in wholesale natural gas prices, the contribution introduced for consumers of up to 5,000 cubic meters is confirmed only for the month of April and will be reduced (equal to 35% of the value applied in the previous quarter).

In support of families, the social bonus, the discount on electricity and gas bills for families with Isee up to 15 thousand euros, has been extended until 30 June.

On the other hand, businesses will be able to continue to benefit until 30 June from the 40% and 45% tax credits if in the first quarter of 2023 they recorded an increase in the price of electricity and gas bills of more than 30% compared to the first quarter of 2023. 2019.

HEATING BONUS – New energy saving incentive for all citizens, with no income limits, who, starting from 1 October to 31 December 2023, will have a contribution to offset heating costs as provided for in the new Bill bills. According to a note from the MEF, the criteria for the assignment will be defined by decree of the Minister of the Environment and Energy Security in consultation with the Minister of Economy and Finance.

Furthermore, the Arera will determine the application methods and the amount of the contribution that will be disbursed, in a fixed amount and differentiated according to the climatic zones.

PROCUREMENT CODE – The Council of Ministers approved the Procurement Code. Government sources say so. The contracts can be awarded without tender up to 5.3 million euros, and can be completed more quickly, according to the provisions of the new procurement code, illustrated by the MIT. The new code, approved by the Council of Ministers, ”means faster procurement, with time savings (only for assignments without a tender we save from six months to a year), more autonomy for local authorities with particular reference to small municipalities , preferential lane for Italian and European supplies, digitization with saving of paper and bureaucratic duties”.

The procurement code, explains the ministry, “revised and integrated in the light of the observations of the parliamentary commissions, has the advantage of proceeding in the direction of simplification, de-bureaucratization of procedures and liberalization”. An instrument which, underlines the MIT, ”puts able institutions and businesses to work quickly to provide goods and services to citizens”. To make a tender you will save from six months to a year, “thanks first of all to the digitization of the procedures (effective from 1 January 2024)’ ‘.

A procurement database, says the ministry, ”will contain information relating to companies, a sort of digital identity card, which can always be consulted, without it being necessary for those participating in the tenders to present documentation packets from time to time, with considerable savings in costs and above all in paper. An appreciable standard also from an environmental point of view. Contracting entities, but also businesses and citizens will have the data available online to ensure transparency”. ”With the liberalization of sub-threshold contracts, ie up to 5.3 million euros, the contracting authorities will be able to decide to activate negotiated procedures or direct assignments, respecting the principle of rotation”, continues the ministry. The integrated tender revives: ”The object of the contract may therefore be the executive planning and execution of the works on the basis of an approved technical-economic feasibility project. Furthermore, to guarantee the completion of the works, it will also be possible to proceed with the so-called cascade subcontracting, without limits”.

“No fear for the signing: no serious negligence for officials and managers of public bodies if they have acted on the basis of jurisprudence or the opinions of the authorities”, writes the ministry. “Similar protections for the delicate issue of professional offences. In the reformulation of the code, a rationalization and simplification of the causes of exclusion was carried out, also through a greater typification of the cases”. In particular, for some types of crime, ” the professional offense can be asserted only following a final conviction, first instance conviction or in the presence of precautionary measures”, explains the MIT. “An important innovation concerns, then, the introduction of the figure of constructive dissent to overcome the stoppages of the contracts when a plurality of subjects is involved”.

During the services conference, the body that expresses its no, ”will not only have to give reasons, but above all provide an alternative solution”. Even the evaluation of the archaeological interest, whose process, often long and articulated, risks holding back the contracts, will have to be carried out at the same time as the project approval procedures, so as not to affect the timetable of the work”, concludes the ministry .