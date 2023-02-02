Dear bills and energy, Giorgetti announces the cuts. Towards the ok from Arera

The Minister of Economy Giancarlo Giorgettiduring an event of the League to support Francesco Rocca’s candidacy for the Lazio Region, he spoke of the dear bills he was born in expensive energy. In particular, he anticipated the news that Arera, the Regulatory Authority for Energy Networks and the Environment, will give regarding the first drop in bills in February.

These are his words on the reduction in energy prices: “I believe that the policy we have adopted for bills is beginning to bear fruit. Arera will announce the reduction of bills. Not and the 40% but we are very close and this is a first tangible sign. This already applies to January, but it means that a February there will be afurther reduction and therefore it means that, hopefully, we are moving towards a path of normality for the benefit of families”.

That of expensive energy was not the only issue touched by Giorgetti, who also returned to talk about It. “I can’t go into details but one thing can be said: I believe it will be a large industrial operation and, if it goes through, especially with Lufthansa we will be the reference hub for the southern hemisphere with a development perspective that goes beyond national or continental dimension”.

