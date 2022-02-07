Dear bills, geopolitical tensions knock out the transition green

Dear energy, inflation to the stars, geopolitical tensions increasingly lit and investments down: the green transition risks experiencing an unprecedented slowdown. And the energy source to emerge victorious from this mix of factors is that more polluting. The alarming picture comes straight from France and Germany: in the third quarter of 2021, “conventional” energy sources accounted for more than half of the electricity produced in Germany, or 56.9%. In France instead the government has increased the share of energy produced by coal to cover the maintenance of many nuclear power plants that ignite the country.

In Germany, coal, again in the July-September period, represented 31.9% of the energy mix. A strong increase both on a trend basis, approximately for 26.4% in the same period of a year before and compared to the second quarter of 2021. The share of coal used to produce electricity, explains the Federal Statistical Office, in the third quarter of 2020 it was 26.4% while it stood at 27.1% in the first half of 2021.

On December 13, the new German government, formed by the so-called traffic light coalition, approved the plan to limit the impact of climate change. This includes the goal of generating 80% of electricity from renewable sources by 2030. Which means almost doubling production in less than a decade. According to the green plan, Berlin it is expected to close all coal mines by 2038. At the same time, the country’s three nuclear power plants still in operation will have to be shut down by the end of 2022.

Gas and renewables are also down

In German energy mix the share of natural gas which in the quarter ended September was 8.7%, down by a third compared to the same period in 2020 when it was 14.4%. According to Destatis, this is largely due to the price rally in the second half of last year. The share of natural gas represented the lowest quarterly value since the third quarter of 2018.

Also the share of renewable energy sources: -0.8% compared to the third quarter of 2020. At the end of September, solar and wind energy accounted for 29.9% in the mix compared to 30.9% in the same period of 2020. On the other hand, the quantity of electricity imported into Germany jumped by 13.6% compared to the third quarter of 2020. Much of the electricity imported comes from France, which unlike Berlin is strongly focusing on nuclear power.

France also increases the use of coal

But also Parisdespite the atom, it is due resorting to coal to guarantee the country’s electricity supplies. Just today the government published in the Official Gazette that it temporarily increases the use of coal. The measure “will be strictly limited to the months of January and February 2022” and “will not change the calendar for the closure of coal-fired power plants,” said the ministry of ecological transition.

The decision was made precisely because the country’s electricity supply is under pressure due to the low availability of the nuclear park, which supplies around 70% of France’s electricity. There climate law of 2019 set an annual threshold of 0.7 kilotonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent per megawatt of installed electrical capacity, marking the gradual end of coal-fired electricity generation, which is already very limited.

This roof of greenhouse gas emissions “That’s about 700 operating hours per year for a coal-fired power plant,” the government explained. According to the text published today, the cap is raised to one kiloton until the end of February to cover the peak of winter consumption. “This corresponds to about 1,000 hours of operation during this period” of the coal plants, explains the government. Emmanuel Macron had promised to close the last coal plants by 2022.

“The plants of Le Havre and Gardanne have already been closed and the Saint-Avold plant will close as planned in the spring of 2022, “the ministry of ecological transition said. central of Cordemais in Loire-Atlantique could continue to work, despite government commitments, due to the risk of tensions on the network until 2024, by which time the Flamanville EPR nuclear reactor will enter service.

