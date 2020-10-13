Bills Bill on electricity transmission prices to be completed soon – Lintilä: maximum annual increase decreasing “significantly”

Minister of Economic Affairs Mika Lintilä (center) says that the final bill to address electricity transmission prices is clearly different from the draft that was in the statements at the beginning of the year.

Government is passing its bill to curb rising electricity transmission prices in the coming weeks.

Minister of Economic Affairs Mika Lintilä (center) says that the proposal differs significantly in this respect from the draft law that was in the opinion round at the beginning of the year.

Among other things, the draft law in the opinions proposed that the maximum annual increase in electricity transmission and distribution be reduced to 12.5% ​​from the current 15%.

According to Lintilä, the percentage in the final bill is set to be even lower.

“It’s going to count on it. Significantly. But that is not the only thing that makes you blissful, ”says Lintilä.

He points out that, in addition to the percentage increase, transfer prices are very significantly affected by factors other than the percentage increase.

Discourse electricity transmission prices woke up again when Yle said on Mondaythat storm investments explain only a small part of the increase in electricity transmission prices in recent years.

The rise in prices has often been explained by the need for companies to invest in networks, for example due to storm security. According to Yle’s study, however, network investments caused an average annual increase in transmission charges of just under 4% in 2016–2018.

Instead, the increases are explained, among other things, by the renewal of the control model for network companies in 2016.

Following the changes, both transmission prices and the turnover of network companies have started to grow strongly.

Yle’s study focused on the public oversight data of 13 electricity transmission companies. In these companies, turnover increased by a total of 42.5 per cent in 2015–2018.

According to Lintilä, the issues that have arisen are important.

“There were essential things in it,” he says.

Transfer prices moderation is included Sanna Marinin (sd) government program. In addition to setting the percentage increase, the draft law adopted at the beginning of the year sought to offset upward pressure on prices by, among other things, giving the Energy Agency, which is responsible for controlling pricing, the power to require network operators to be cost-effective in their investments.

There has also been an intention to give electricity grid companies more time to make investments to ensure that users are not left without electricity for long periods in the event of a failure. The extension period is intended to mitigate price increases as companies can make investments over a longer period of time.

Measure did not intervene at the statement stage in the control methods raised in Yle’s report and in how the so-called reasonable return allowed to network companies is defined.

The reasonableness of the return must be monitored, as there are no regionally competing networks for the distribution of electricity, ie they have a natural monopoly. There is a danger that, without supervision, companies will charge customers an unreasonable price.

In the opposition, among others, the bill has received criticism for precisely this reason.

“The bill is a torso. It completely lacks the means to drop and cut the amount of monopoly revenue, ”says the Coalition MP Heikki Vestman.

The Coalition Party submitted its own bill on the matter at the beginning of the year. According to the Coalition Party’s proposal, one of the means should be to lay down general requirements for the content of pricing control methods, as the pricing control methods prescribed by the Energy Agency will ultimately determine the transfer price level.

Government The original draft law underlines that detailed regulation of transmission and distribution tariffs or their calculation methods by law would be problematic, as it would probably lead to an infringement action brought by the Commission against Finland.

Underlying this is the Internal Electricity Market Directive, which requires Member States to ensure that the regulatory authority responsible for supervision – in the case of Finland, the Energy Agency – can take independent decisions independently of political bodies.

The Coalition Party has emphasized that this does not prevent the general principles from being laid down more clearly. The Ministry has had different views on this, although the goal of influencing transfer prices is shared.

Lintilä does not take a position on the question of whether control methods or the definition of a reasonable return can be interfered in any way.

“I’m going through that right at the moment. There are pretty good points in that Coalition model, ”he says.

“Yes, there are quite relevant things, but by no means will it be one together.”

Lintilä finds similar discussions in Sweden and Germany interesting. In Germany, similar legislation is currently being considered by the Commission, he says.

“Of course, it would be an attractive option to look at how far the Commission’s interpretation will go. Nor is it an excluded option at all. ”

Energy Agency reported on Monday in its bulletinthat it is preparing to review control methods as soon as the new law enters into force.