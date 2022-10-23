Under the pressure of cost of living and bills, 68% of Italians plan to reduce purchases between now and the end of the year



Expensive energy and inflation freeze expectations and purchase intentions for the holidays, putting around 5 billion euros of consumption at risk in the last part of the year. This is estimated by Confesercenti, based on a survey conducted together with Swg on a sample of consumers between 18 and 65 years of age. Under the pressure of cost of living and bills, 68% of Italians plan to reduce purchases between now and the end of the year: and if 39%, for now, focuses on ‘superfluous’ expenses, 29% have taken into account cuts on all expenditure items. Only 19% believe they can leave the budget unchanged, while just 5% will increase consumption.

To weigh on families, in the first place, is the general increase in prices, reported by 38% of the interviewees, and in electricity and gas bills, indicated by 24%. On the intentions of expenseHowever, the worsening of personal economic / working conditions (12% of answers) and uncertainty (11%) also affect, while 8% expect to contain purchases due to the reduction in family savings already suffered.

The forced spending review of consumers does not spare the expenses for Christmas: 60% of Italians believe that the economic and social conditions of the upcoming holidays will be worse than those of last year, and almost half of the interviewees (49%) expect to ‘cut‘also gifts: 25% plan to spend between 10 and 30% less on gifts, while 24% will bring the reduction beyond this threshold. Only 4% will increase spending on surprises under the tree, compared with 36% who will try to keep it unchanged. Even the holidays of the holidays are reduced: 69% have already decided that they will not leave, while only 10% believe that they will still take a trip, compared to 21% still uncertain.

Those who leave, however, reduce their spending: the expected one is 492 eurosalmost 200 euros less than the 683 euros in 2019. “The rush of energy tariffs is tightening consumption on two fronts: on the one hand, in fact, the increase in bills removes availability from families, on the other the increase in fixed costs of companies has led to a generalized increase in prices, which reduces purchasing power and affects consumer confidence ”, comments Confesercenti.

“Despite the significant drop in gas prices on the international market in recent days – continue the traders – according to our forecasts, expensive bills will continue throughout 2022, and only after the first quarter of 2023 will the first tariff reductions be recorded. A negative picture for the upcoming holidays, a fundamental period for the stability of consumption and therefore of the turnover of economic activities. We urgently need to take action: we ask the new government to make the extension and strengthening of support a priority until the drop in energy prices benefits families and businesses. But also to think of an extraordinary tax reduction of the thirteenth: an intervention that would boost consumption and trust “.

