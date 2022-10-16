Bills, five million Italians are unable to pay them

The dear-energy begins to feel its dramatic grip, on the eve of a winter that promises to be very difficult given that, beyond the fine words, Northern Europe continues to make a wall both against the price cap and for the issuance of common debt securities. In the meantime, however, there are data to make your skin crawl. In the last nine months, in fact, 4.7 million Italians missed the payment of one or more electricity and gas bills. The figure emerges from the survey commissioned by Facile.it at the mUp Research and Norstat institutes. A number destined to increase if prices continue to rise; as can be read from the survey – carried out on a representative sample of the national population – there are 3.3 million Italians who have declared that, in the event of further increases, they may find it impossible to meet the next energy bills. The emergency situation is also evident from another data; nearly 2 in 3 defaulting respondents (62%) said it was the first time they missed paying their bills.

Looking at the numbers more closely, it turns out that if at the national level the percentage of those who declared that they have not paid one or more bills in the last 9 months is equal to 10.7%, the phenomenon is more widespread in the regions of Central Italy (11.5%) and in the South and in the Islands (11.2%). And in view of the next increases, the areas most at risk are those of the South (9.4% compared to a national average of 7.7%).

Not just bills

The problem of arrears also concerns condominium expenses; as emerged from the survey, due to the increase in prices, since January over 2.6 million Italians have skipped one or more installments of the condominium. Also in this case the areas most suffering are those of Central Italy (7.7% compared to a national average of 6%) and large inhabited centers, with percentages of over 10% among residents in municipalities with over 100,000 inhabitants. A phenomenon that is likely to increase if we consider that the question “If prices continue to rise, do you think you will be forced to skip any payments?” 3.8 million Italians (8.8% of respondents) declared that they could not pay the next installments of the condominium, with peaks of 12% among residents in Central Italy.

