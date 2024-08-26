Deputies have a busy week; Senate, with a reduced agenda, should vote on text that nullifies parts of Lula’s decree on weapons

The flow of activities during the week in Congress will be uneven. While the deputies have another week of concentrated effort, the Senate will have a reduced agenda.

The president of the CCJ (Committee on Constitution and Justice) of the Chamber, Carol de Toni (PL-SC) scheduled proposals for Tuesday (August 27) that limit the actions of the STF (Supreme Federal Court).

Here are the projects:

democratic decisions (PEC 8th of 2021 ) – restricts individual decisions by Court ministers, such as the suspension of the effectiveness of a law. It was approved by the Senate on November 22, 2023;

suspension of measures (PEC 28th 2024 ) – gives Congress the go-ahead to overturn ministers’ injunctions if they consider that the decisions exceeded the Supreme Court’s jurisdiction;

crime of responsibility (PL 4,754 of 2016 ) – establishes that a minister of the STF may be held liable for a crime of responsibility if “usurp” functions of the Legislative Branch;

political opinion (PL 658 of 2022 ) – prohibits judges from expressing positions on decisions and sentences, in addition to classifying the conduct as a crime of responsibility.

The President of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), sent the two PECs to the CCJ in retaliation for the Court’s decisions on amendments by congressmen.

However, after the agreement between the Three Powers, the deputy from Alagoas signaled to allies that he will only move forward with the proposal that limits the ministers’ monocratic decisions.

Also on Tuesday (27th August), the senators vote the PDL (Draft Legislative Decree) 206 of 2024which nullifies parts of decree of the president who restricted access to weapons signed by the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) in 2023.

The government decree prohibits, for example, shooting clubs from being located less than 1 km from schools.

CHIQUINHO COAT OF ARMS

The Ethics Council will analyze the case against the deputy on Wednesday (28th August) Chiquinho Coat of Arms (no party-RJ), accused of ordering the murder of the councilwoman Marielle Franco (Psol) on March 14, 2018. Her driver, Anderson Gomes, was also murdered

Chiquinho has been in prison since March 24. On April 10, the Chamber decided to maintain the congressman’s arrest. The rapporteur of the case in the Ethics Council, Jack Rocha (PT-ES), must recommend the deputy’s impeachment in its final report.

In the same meeting, the board must analyze a representation against the deputy Glauber Braga (Psol-RJ).

On April 16, the PSOL member and a member of the MBL (Free Brazil Movement) fought in the corridors of the Lower House. Braga expelled Gabriel Costenaro from the Chamber with kicks and blows. The party Novo filed the lawsuit, in which he requested the deputy’s dismissal.

VOEPASS CASE

On Tuesday (August 27), the external committee to oversee the investigations into the Voepass plane that crashed on August 9 will hold its first meeting. Lira defined Bruno Ganem (Podemos-SP) as coordinator of the collegiate body.

The committee will review requests for public hearings with José Luiz Felício Filho and Eduardo Busch, president and CEO of Voepass, respectively. An invitation is also expected for Roberto Alvo, CEO of Latam.

All 62 people on the plane died. The aircraft left Cascavel, in Paraná, and was headed for Guarulhos airport, in São Paulo. It crashed in Vinhedo, in the state of São Paulo.

The crash of the ATR 72-500 was the most serious accident in Brazilian commercial aviation since 2007.