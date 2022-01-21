The government aid package to sterilize i energy price increases and compensation for activities subject to Covid restrictions

A 20% reduction in bills from the energy-intensive businesses in the form of tax credit, 200 million in grants for the Retail with turnover in 2019 up to 2 million And 100 million to refinance the Tourism Fund. They are some measures from the draft of the decree Energy-Supports law (by title Urgent measures to contain electricity costs) under consideration by the council of ministers which aims to reduce the impact of energy price increases in the accounts payable of ibusinesses and families it’s at indemnify and support the economic activities concerned from recent Covid closures and restrictionsas discos, sports facilities, tourism and entertainment world.

Dl Energia-Sostegni: retail trade support with 2019 turnover up to 2 million

There comes a “Fund for the relaunch of economic activities“, established at the Mise in support of the retail trade. The draft quantifies the charges for 2022 at 200 million; the aid is in the form of a grant and to access it, companies must present an amount of revenues referring to 2019 not more than 2 million and have undergone a reduction in turnover in 2021 of no less than 30% compared to 2019. The resources will be divided according to these criteria: 60% for subjects with revenues relating to the 2019 tax period not exceeding 400 thousand euros ; 50% for subjects with revenues relating to the 2019 tax period exceeding 400 thousand euros and up to 1 million; 40% for subjects with revenues relating to the 2019 tax period exceeding 1 million and up to 2 million.

Dl Energia-Sostegni: first cut in harmful subsidies for 100 million

Here comes the first scissor at subsidies harmful to the environment: the draft of the decree Supports ter, on the table of the Council of Ministers, contains an intervention on the so-called Sad, but the law is still “blank”. The cut should be around 100 million.

Dl Energia-Sostegni: Tourism Fund refinanced with 100 million for 2022

The Single National Tourism Fund is increased for the year 2022 with 100 million euros. The decree also provides that the exemption from the payment of social security contributions for fixed-term recruitment in the tourism sector and spas introduced in 2020 with the so-called August decree is “recognized, with the same methods, limited to the period of the contracts stipulated and in any case up to a maximum of three months, for fixed-term or seasonal employment contracts in the tourism and spa sectors.

In the event of conversion of these contracts into an open-ended subordinate employment relationship, article 6, paragraph 3, of the decree-law of 14 August 2020, no. 104 “(exemption from the payment of social security contributions also recognized in cases of transformation of the fixed-term subordinate employment contract into an open-ended employment contract, ed.). The contributory benefit is recognized up to a limit of 40 million euros for the year 2022 from the resources of the Fund.

Dl Energia-Sostegni: price compensation for renewable plants

“Starting from the date of February 1, 2022 and up to the date of December 31, 2022, on the electricity produced by photovoltaic plants with a power exceeding 20 kW which benefit from fixed tariffs deriving from the mechanism of Energy billnot dependent on market prices, as well as on the electricity produced by plants powered by hydroelectric, geothermal and wind sources that do not access tariff incentive mechanisms for differences, a two-way compensation mechanism is applied to the price of energy ” .

Dl Energia-Sostegni: 400 million more in 2022 for the health costs of Regions and Autonomous Provinces

The state contribution to health costs related to the Covid-19 emergency incurred by the regions and autonomous provinces “increased by 400 million euros for the year 2022”.

