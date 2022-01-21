The government aid package to sterilize energy price increases and compensate for activities subject to restrictions Covid

A 20% reduction in bills from the energy-intensive businesses in the form of tax credit, 200 million in grants for the Retail with turnover in 2019 up to 2 million And 100 million to refinance the Tourism Fund. They are some measures from the draft of the decree Energy-Supports law (by title Urgent measures to contain electricity costs) under consideration by the Council of Ministers which aims to reduce the impact of energy price increases in the accounts payable of ibusinesses and families it’s at indemnify and support the economic activities concerned from recent Covid closures and restrictions, as discos, sports facilities and swimming pools, tourism, catering, bar and entertainment world. Throughout the provision contemplates 29 items.

Dl Energia-Sostegni: retail trade support with 2019 turnover up to 2 million

There comes a “Fund for the relaunch of economic activities“, established at the Mise in support of the retail trade. The draft quantifies the charges for 2022 at 200 million; the aid is in the form of a grant and to access it, companies must present an amount of revenues referring to 2019 not more than 2 million and have undergone a reduction in turnover in 2021 of no less than 30% compared to 2019. The resources will be divided according to these criteria: 60% for subjects with revenues relating to the 2019 tax period not exceeding 400 thousand euros ; 50% for subjects with revenues relating to the 2019 tax period exceeding 400 thousand euros and up to 1 million; 40% for subjects with revenues relating to the 2019 tax period exceeding 1 million and up to 2 million.

Dl Energia-Sostegni: first cut in harmful subsidies for 100 million

Here comes the first scissoring at subsidies harmful to the environment: the draft of the decree Supports ter, on the table of the Council of Ministers, contains an intervention on the so-called Sad, but the law is still “blank”. The cut should be around 100 million.

Dl Energia-Sostegni: 40 million for catering, bars and swimming pools

Organizers of parties and ceremonies, restaurants and mobile catering businesses, bars and other similar businesses without a kitchen, swimming pool management. Are theand 4 Nace voices to which 40 million euros are allocated, according to the provisions of the draft of the decree. The activities that cumulatively meet the following requirements will be able to access the resources: in the year 2021, they suffered a reduction in turnover of no less than 40% compared to the turnover of 2019; have recorded, in the tax period 2021, a worsening of the economic result for the year to an extent equal to or greater than the percentage defined with the decree of the Minister of Economy and Finance number 73 of 2021.

Dl Energia-Sostegni: 1.2 billion for the stop to system charges over 16.5 kW

In the first quarter, 1.2 billion euros arrive to cancel the system charges to users with over 16.5 kW, also in medium and high voltage and for public lighting uses. The intervention is financed with the proceeds from the auctions of CO2 emissions quotas.

