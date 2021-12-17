Electricity and gas bills: 10-month installments for families

The bills from light And gas arriving with the invoices issued from January to April 2022, they can be paid in installments by families by virtue of the government’s amendment to the maneuver. In the event of default by domestic customers, according to the law, the businesses will be required to offer a plan installment payments without interest.

Bills, advances of up to 1 billion to businesses to offset the installments

L’Regulatory Authority for Energy, Networks and the Environment (Arera) will define, within the limit of 1 billion, the advances to be paid to the companies to offset the installments and the methods of repayment of the companies themselves to allow the recovery by the Energy Services Fund of 70% of the advance by 2022 and of the remaining share by 2023.

Maneuver, government amendment: 1.8 billion for cut first quarter electricity bills

1.8 billion euros arrive for ” the containment of the effects of price increases in the sector electric and natural gas and strengthening of social bonus he was born in gas”. The measure is contained in the amendment to the budget law that the government will present in the Senate Budget Committee. The regulation aims to ” contain the effects on households and businesses deriving from increases in prices of the gas which have reached unprecedented levels and determined substantial increases in the prices ofelectric energy”, reads the technical report.

