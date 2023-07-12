Home page politics

From: Andrew Schmid

Legalization architect Karl Lauterbach: How does his cannabis law affect the judiciary and the police? © dpa/Kay Nietfeld//Imago//ingimage (montage)

Karl Lauterbach praises the legalization of cannabis with the relief of the authorities – but does his calculation work?

Berlin – Karl Lauterbach’s arguments for cannabis legalization also include the topic of relieving the burden on the authorities. The Ministry of Health’s website says: “The three main goals are: better protect young people, make consumption safer and relieve the judiciary and police.” After the possible legalization of leisure time, the authorities would therefore have less to do. The German Association of Judges considers this an illusion, and the opposition scoffs at it Merkur.de from IPPEN.MEDIA about Lauterbach’s calculations – and there are calls for change even from within your own coalition.

saved billions? Lauterbach’s cannabis calculations for CSU “ridiculous”

The revised draft law states that the Federal Ministry of Health expects cost savings for law enforcement agencies, courts and prisons of more than one billion euros per year. Specifically, there is talk of “annual savings of 800 million euros for law enforcement agencies, 220 million euros for courts and 35 million euros for correctional facilities”.

The CSU health politician Stephan Pilsinger considers these calculations to be “completely exaggerated” and tells our editors: “It is ridiculous to believe that this decriminalization can save something.” Savings made in one place are multiplied by that Model of dispensing cannabis in the social clubs provided for in pillar 1. “Just because you have to check the club membership of consumers, the maximum number of possessions and possible double membership,” says Pilsinger. Not counting supply chain controls and safety regulations for the clubs.

Munich CSU politician Stephan Pilsinger has been a member of the German Bundestag since 2017. The doctor is a member of the health committee. © IMAGO / Political Moments

“The assumption of massive relief for the judiciary is completely unrealistic”

The German Judges Association (DRB) thinks so too. “The assumption of a massive relief of the judiciary is completely unrealistic,” said DRB Federal Managing Director Sven Rebehn of the German Press Agency. It is to be expected that the “extremely small-scale law would lead to a high level of control effort, numerous new issues and many additional proceedings before the courts”. The bottom line is that the plans are more likely to lead to an additional burden on the judiciary, Rebehn suspects.

Elsewhere in the Draft bill on the Cannabis Act referred to the economist Justus Haucap. His study “Fiscal Effects of Cannabis Legalization in Germany” comes to the following savings with a view to the discussed two-pillar model:

Police costs saved: EUR 800 million per year

Court costs saved: EUR 220 million per year

prison costs saved: 35 million euros per year.

Haucap has been campaigning for the legalization of cannabis for years. In a guest article for our format “Voice of Economists” he wrote, among other things, what a corresponding market should look like and what taxation makes sense.

The draft provides that, in principle, the possession of up to 25 grams of cannabis for over 18-year-olds and the cultivation of a maximum of three plants for personal use should be permitted. However, the drug will not be sold freely in specialist shops, as initially discussed. Instead, cannabis should be allowed to be grown and sold collectively in the above-mentioned cannabis clubs. The pro-cannabis representatives in the traffic light coalition hope that legalization will be implemented this year.

FDP cannabis expert calls for “far-reaching changes” to the “bureaucracy monster” law

FDP MP Kristine Lütke is considered one of the strongest advocates of legalization. She is addiction and drug policy spokeswoman for the parliamentary group and says Merkur.de: “Cannabis clubs and self-cultivation must not lead to an additional burden for judicial and law enforcement authorities.” However, Karl Lauterbach’s draft law currently bears “a prohibitionist signature” including several small-scale measures. The result: a “bureaucratic monster”.

Kristine Lütke has been a member of the German Bundestag since 2021. Born in Nuremberg, she is a member of the health committee and FDP rapporteur for the cannabis law. © Christoph Hardt/Imago

According to Lütke, “far-reaching changes” are therefore needed in the previous draft bill. Lütke calls for “proportionate and intelligent regulations that on the one hand ensure real protection of minors and on the other hand do not lead to an additional burden on the police and judiciary.” She criticizes the strict ban on consumption at a distance of 200 meters – originally 250 meters were planned – for example to the cultivation associations. “It’s difficult to control.” And possibly an additional burden for German authorities. (as)