Former State Duma deputy Vlasov: Zhirinovsky bequeathed 70% of his money to the LDPR

The children of the founder and first chairman of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR) could receive only 20 percent of his inheritance from the politician. This was stated by former State Duma deputy, ex-member of the LDPR faction Vasily Vlasov. Zhirinovsky’s ally noted that this amount will be divided between three children, therefore, each of them will receive 6.6 percent of the politician’s capital.

According to Vlasov, the situation with such a division of inheritance is unique.

Who else can write a will where you leave only 20 percent to your three children? Vasily Vlasov

Children of Vladimir Zhirinovsky – who are they?

The media knows about three children of the founder of the LDPR – deputy Vlasov names the same number.

In his marriage to Galina Lebedeva, Vladimir Zhirinovsky had one son, Igor Lebedev. He was also a politician, was a member of the Liberal Democratic Party and, together with his father, sat in the State Duma from 2000 to 2021, when he announced the end of his political career and refusal to nominate a candidate for elections to the State Duma of the new, VIII convocation. According to some dataIgor Lebedev had a conflict with his father, which he himself publicly refutedhowever, the media reported that it was on his behalf that a wreath with a “Let’s make peace” ribbon was brought to the monument to his father.

In addition to the son born in marriage, Zhirinovsky was two more illegitimate children: daughter Anastasia Botsan-Kharchenko (Petrova), born in 1983, leading a non-public life, and son Oleg Eidelshtein (Gazdarov), born in 1986.

Like Igor Lebedev, Oleg Eidelshtein, who received the name of Zhirinovsky’s father, was involved in politics and even headed LDPR list in the elections to the parliament of North Ossetia, but was more remembered for conflicts in public places. So, in 2021, he got into a fight with the son of the ex-head of North Ossetia Vyacheslav Bitarov Zelimkhan at Vnukovo airport. And on February 14, 2023, Eidelstein staged a brawl in one of the capital’s restaurants, during which he hit a police officer.

Later that year, Eidelstein sought to establish paternity for the sake of an inheritance, but the court refused to hear the claim. It is unknown whether he received the inheritance.

Who will get the majority of the inheritance?

From the words of ex-deputy Vlasov it follows that the remaining assets of Vladimir Zhirinovsky will be divided in unequal shares between the party and another brainchild of the politician, University of World Civilizationsand the LDPR allegedly got 70 percent of Zhirinovsky’s fortune, and the Central Medical Center – only 10.

See also Psychology company launches first aid kit for mental health in Chile Vladimir Volfovich left behind a completely motorized party – from the point of view of transport. And in terms of real estate – the richest and largest. Left about two billion rubles Vasily Vlasov

According to Vlasov, Zhirinovsky told members of the LDPR that this was “for the next election campaign,” and if “something suddenly happened to him,” then these funds would be enough for two more such campaigns—“everything is paid for.” “I don’t know how this money is spent now,” Vlasov clarified.

Who is Vasily Vlasov and how does he know about Zhirinovsky’s will?

Vasily Vlasov was called Zhirinovsky’s favorite in the media, and political scientist Konstantin Kalachev shares the same assessment. In parliament, he occupied a seat next to Zhirinovsky, and even their offices were next door.

Vlasov was elected to the State Duma of the 7th convocation at the age of 21, and participated in the life of the party from the age of 16. He often appeared with Zhirinovsky and was also seen next to the politician while visiting the bathhouse. “This event was part of the election campaign for the mayor of Moscow, so I will not be shy about this question,” Vlasov himself said about that event.

In 2023, the deputy was named one of the worst truants from State Duma meetings – it was announced that the parliamentarian missed more than 60 percent of the events. The speaker of the lower house of parliament, Vyacheslav Volodin, said that Vlasov behaved irresponsibly, to which he replied that he participated in the meetings remotely. As a result, Zhirinovsky’s favorite was deprived of his deputy mandate.

How much money did Zhirinovsky declare?

In the latest declaration of Vladimir Zhirinovsky from 2020 it was saidthat the politician’s income amounted to almost 40 million rubles.

39 039 512 rubles of income Zhirinovsky declared for 2020

Zhirinovsky's income that year was the largest among his colleagues.

Earlier declarations also included an apartment, eight residential buildings, two land plots, two garages, an outbuilding, a swimming pool, and a LADA 212140 car. In addition, in 2014, businessman Prokhorov gave Zhirinovsky an electric E-mobile, and the media attributed policy such expensive cars as Rolls-Royce Phantom, Mercedes-AMG S 65, Maybach and Cadillac Escalade.

Total from 2011 to 2017 Zhirinovsky earned 98 million rubles. The sources of income for the head of the LDPR were parliamentary salaries, teacher salaries, pensions, royalties and interest on deposits.