Astronomers keeping an eye on astronomical events and rare processes have made a surprising discovery. Astronomers have detected a collision between two Black Holes. This event is the most powerful and farthest incident ever. When the age of our universe was half that of today, this phenomenon has been detected through gravitational waves. The special thing is that of the two black holes between which this collision occurred, the mass of one was so much that it is unique to be involved in this incident.The black hole created by the meeting of these two, its mass was equal to 150 suns. No black hole was seen in this range before. Science journal Nature reports that computational astrophysicist Simon Portgis of the University of Leiden, Netherlands, says that everything about this discovery is shocking. He said that along with this discovery, evidence of the presence of black holes of ‘intermediate mass’ has also been found. These are larger than stars but smaller than supermassive black holes. This mass is a major reason due to which the process of its formation is considered different from the traditional method.

Such searches

The incident was detected on May 21, 2019 with the help of a detector mounted in the Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory (LIGO) of the US. Apart from this it was also seen at Virgo Observatory in Pisa, Italy and named GW190521. Since 2015, both of these observatories have been sensing gravitational waves. With the help of these, collisions in black holes can be detected which common telescopes cannot see.

This is how black holes are born

With the help of features such as changes in gravitational waves, astrophysicists can detect the objects from which they originate. With their help, the study of black holes has become easier. The mass of a massive black hole produced by the collision of two black holes is the same as a black hole born with the death of a star. However, according to theory, black holes with mass equal to 65-120 sun should not be born by the death of stars.



The first black in the range of intermediate mass

In this case, the mass of the two objects is assumed to be equal to 85 and 66 of the sun. It is such a shape where the stars that form a black hole become so hot in the center that they begin to convert photons into particle-antiparticle pairs. This is called pair instability. This causes explosive fusion in oxygen nuclei and the star collapses completely. A black hole with a mass equal to 85 suns is the first black hole in the intermediate mass range to be discovered.

Such frequency is rarely found

In the latest discovery, LIGO and Virgo detected only 4 waves from the spiraling black holes whose frequencies reached 30 to 80 Hz in a tenth of a second. In comparison to these, small black holes show a long time of activity, large black holes are already found and rarely reach the frequency range that the sensor can detect. It is believed that the larger blackhole is not born by the death of a star but by the joining of two blackholes.