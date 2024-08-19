Russia has allocated over 14 billion rubles to protect forests from fires

In 2024, Russian authorities allocated 14 billion rubles to protect forests from fires. As reported “Rossiyskaya Gazeta”which is 200 million more than in 2023.

To fight fires, special equipment, including forest fire trucks, is sent to the regions as part of the national project “Ecology”. Not only ground equipment helps fight fires, but also the most advanced scientific and technical achievements. For example, in Yakutia, fire sources and the path of fire spread are tracked using drones.

It was previously reported that climate change has significantly increased the likelihood and intensity of forest fires. Climate change has made fire conditions in Greece, Canada and the Amazon two, three and twenty times more likely, respectively. In the case of the Amazon, the situation is exacerbated by deforestation and agricultural expansion, which makes forests more vulnerable to fires.