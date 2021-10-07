More than five billion people could have difficulty accessing water in 2050, warned the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) today. In 2018, there were already 3.6 billion who did not have sufficient access to water for at least a month, according to a new report by this United Nations organization.

OMM also insisted that, in the last 20 years, soil water storage has decreased by one centimeter per year, taking into account the surface, the subsoil, but also the soil moisture, snow and ice.

The most significant losses occur in Antarctica and Greenland, but “many densely populated areas located at lower latitudes are suffering significant losses in places that generally provide a water supply,” said the WMO.

These losses have “important consequences for water security”, highlighted the WMO, mainly because “usable and available fresh water represents only 0.5% of the water present on Earth”. At the same time, water-related risks have increased over the past two decades.

Since 2000, the number of flood-related disasters has increased by 134% compared to the previous two decades, but the number and duration of droughts has also increased by 29% over the same period. Most of the deaths and economic damage caused by floods occur in Asia, but drought claims most lives in Africa.

For OMM, it is essential to invest both in systems that allow better management of resources and in early warning systems. “These services, systems and investments are still not enough,” the organization noted.

About 60% of national meteorological and water services – responsible for providing information and warnings to authorities and the general public – “do not have all the necessary capacities to provide climate services to the water sector”.

The organization determined that in about 40% of member countries “there is no data collection on the basic water variables” and in “67% of them there is no water data available”.

The drought forecasting and warning system is either non-existent or inadequate in just over half of the countries. In a third of member countries, river flood forecasting and warning systems are also non-existent or inadequate.

