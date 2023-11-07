In the context of the wars in Ukraine and Gaza and global inflation, the two giant houses in this sector, Sotheby’s and Christie’s, will face difficulty in maintaining performance similar to what was the situation in 2022, an unprecedented year during which their sales at annual and private auctions recorded record revenues. Its total exceeded $16 billion.

Sotheby’s, owned by billionaire Patrick Drahi, may hold the lion’s share of these fall sales from November 7 to 15 in New York, one of the world’s leading centers for art and finance.

Its competitor, Christie’s, which belongs to the Artemis Group owned by French billionaire François Pinault, expects sales of between $723 million and $1 billion in a few days.

On the fiftieth anniversary of his death, Pablo Picasso is expected to be a hit on New York evenings with his masterpiece, “The Woman of the Hour.”

The painting, dating back to 1932, depicts one of the Spanish artist’s life partners and muses, the French painter Marie-Thérèse Walter, and its price may exceed $120 million.

This painting belongs to the wealthy American, Emily Fisher Landau, who died this year at the age of 102, and her collection, which includes works by Jasper Johns, Willem de Kooning, Mark Rothko, and Andy Warhol, will be offered for auction during a special evening on Wednesday in Manhattan, New York.

For this Landau collection alone, Sotheby’s is counting on sales of nearly $400 million.

The painting “Sleeping Woman” (1934) will also be put up for auction on Thursday, organized by Christie’s Auction House, which hopes to achieve an amount ranging between 25 and 35 million dollars.

In 2021, Christie’s sold the painting “The Woman Sitting by the Window (Marie Therese)” for $103 million.

Christie’s will also display a painting by the contemporary American painter Rothko, who died in 1970, entitled “Untitled (Yellow, Orange, Yellow, Orange)” dating back to 1955 and estimated at “about $45 million,” according to Emily Kaplan. Sponsor of AFP’s Twentieth Century Works sales.

As for the Impressionist artists, Claude Monet’s masterpiece “Water Lily Pond” (1917-1919) will also be auctioned by Christie’s, which did not reveal the estimated price.

Rival house Sotheby’s is selling a painting entitled “Poplar Trees on the Banks of the Epta River” (1891) by Monet for an estimated price of between 30 and 40 million dollars.

“Ferrari 250 GTO”

However, one of the most notable fall sales this year will not be a painting or sculpture, but a car.

RM Sotheby’s, a luxury car house, will sell a 1962 Ferrari 250 GTO at auction on Monday for “more than $60 million,” one of its directors, Michael Caimano, told Agence France-Presse.

This luxury Italian vehicle has been owned by an American car collector for 40 years, and it may become the most expensive Ferrari 250 GTO ever.

I bought this same sports car in 2018, at an auction at RM Sotheby’s for $48 million.

If sold at the estimated price, this Ferrari will be the second most expensive car ever sold in the world, behind only one of two Mercedes 300 SLR Uhlenhaut coupes from 1955, which were sold for 135 million euros in a secret auction organized by RM Sotheby’s and “Mercedes-Benz” in 2022 in a museum belonging to the German manufacturer in Stuttgart.

“No matter what happens in the financial markets, a car of this caliber is a collector’s item, a unique opportunity in a collector’s life,” says Michael Caimano, likening it to a work of art that “one can touch, smell and hear.”

Kelsey Reed Leonard, head of contemporary art auctions at Sotheby’s, told AFP that auction houses are happy with the arts and luxury goods market, in light of the high sales driven by China, and “without any signs” of a slowdown in growth.

Even the smallest company in this sector, which is Phillips, will display the painting “July 14th” by the cubist painter Fernand Léger on Tuesday, with an estimated price ranging between 15 and 20 million dollars.