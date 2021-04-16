British billionaire brothers, David and Simon Reuben have spent part of their reported 18 billion pound fortune on buying two plots of land in Andratx and Pollensa.

The first plot is around 165 hectares and is close to Pollensa with 3.5km of sea frontage, whilst the second one is 270 hectares close to Andratx also with 3.5km of sea frontage. The new deals take the brother’s land holding on the island to about 1,335 hectares.

The two brothers have also made investments in Ibiza.