Billionaires WSJ: Tesla wanted to lay off lawyer investigating Elon Musk’s $ 20 million tweet

According to The Wall Street Journal, Tesla filed a lawsuit against its law firm.

Electric car company Tesla asked a lawyer on the payroll of the law firm, who was once investigating the founder of Tesla, to dismiss his law firm. Elon Muskin act, says The Wall Street Journal (WSJ).

According to anonymous sources in the magazine, Tesla wanted Cooley Law Firm to fire a lawyer who had previously worked as a financial advocate for the SEC later in the year.

According to the WSJ, Musk wanted the kicks. In his job as an authority, the lawyer questioned Musk about his famous tweet, in which Musk claimed to have received funding to buy Tesla off the stock exchange.

If the Cooley Law Firm did not lay off a lawyer, the firm would lose its Tesla clientele, WSJ says.

The authorities’ investigation led to an agreement between the SEC and Musk in which Musk agreed to resign as chairman of Tesla’s board and pay a fine of US $ 20 million (approximately € 17.5 million). As part of the deal, Musk’s tweeting about Tesla was otherwise restricted.

According to the WSJ, the Cooley Law Firm has not fired its lawyer. However, according to the newspaper, Tesla began work in December to replace Cooley’s lawyers with lawyers from competing law firms in several lawsuits.

According to the magazine, the space company SpaceX has taken similar steps in the regulatory work that requires lawyers. SpaceX is another company founded by Musk.

Musk is one of the richest people in the world. His Twitter account has nearly 70 million followers.