Billionaires | WSJ: Elon Musk broke up his old friend Sergey Brin’s marriage – Musk denies media reports of an affair and secret affair

Elon Musk and Sergey Brin have been Silicon Valley’s toughest billionaire entrepreneurs and also friends. According to the Wall Street Journal, with the friendship, the entrepreneurs’ financial relationships are being tested.

World of the most famous entrepreneurs Elon Musk’s and Sergey Brin the gaps are badly inflamed due to the triangle drama, he says Wall Street Journal (WSJ).

Brin filed for divorce from his wife From Nicole Shanahan in January. According to the WSJ, the reason behind the divorce is Musk and Shanahan’s secret affair, which took place at an art event in Miami in early December.

Brin, the founding member of Google, and Musk, the founder of Tesla, are longtime acquaintances, and their friendship is said to have been somewhat close. For example, Musk has said that he spent nights at Brin’s home in Silicon Valley.

Brin has also financed Musk’s projects and helped, for example, with Tesla’s financial situation during the financial crisis in 2008. In return, Musk gave his friend one of the first all-electric SUVs produced by Tesla.

According to the WSJ’s unnamed sources, Brin has now ordered those handling his financial affairs to sell all of his holdings in Musk’s companies. There is no information about the value of Brin’s investments or realized sales.

Musk is the richest man in the world with a calculated fortune of more than 240 billion dollars. Brin’s fortune of $95 billion brings the eighth place Bloomberg’s in the billionaire list.

Shanahan’s and Musk’s relationship is said to have been short and dated to the beginning of December, when Brin and Shanahan were already divorcing, but still living together. In the divorce application submitted to the court, Brin says that the couple divorced on December 15, 2021.

WSJ’s sources also tell about an incident that happened at a party organized earlier this year, where Musk knelt down in front of Brin to beg for forgiveness.

Nicole Shanahan and Sergey Brin were married for several years. Now the former couple is negotiating the terms of their divorce.

Brin and Shanahan have been married for almost four years and the couple has a three-year-old daughter. Brin was previously married to the founder of 23 and Me Anne Wojcicki with.

The parties have not commented on the sources’ information to the WSJ, but after the story was published, Musk denied the information on Twitter. Musk says that he only met Shanahan twice in three years and there was nothing romantic about the situations.

“This is a complete horse’s cock. Sergey and I are friends, we were at the same party together yesterday!” Musk tweeted.

I’m tight headline-grabbing Musk has recently been in the spotlight in addition to incidents related to his personal life due to a Twitter deal gone wrong.

The alleged secret affair happened a few months after Musk and Claire Boucher i.e. the artist Grimes had divorced in September 2021. In December, a surrogate gave birth to Musk and Boucher’s second child.

Last fall, Musk also got the twins head of Neuralink By Shivon Zilis with. Musk has co-founded Neuralink. Today, Musk has a total of 10 children.