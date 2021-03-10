Billionaires The value of Warren Buffett’s assets rocked over the $ 100 billion mark

Over the years, major investor Warren Buffett has donated hundreds of millions of his shares to charity.

World one of the most famous large investors Warren Buffettin the value of the property rose more than $ 100 billion on Wednesday Forbesin according to a real-time counter.

Almost all of Buffett’s assets are tied to shares in the investment company Berkshire Hathaway, of which Buffett owns one-sixth. The value of the investment company’s share rose to record highs on Wednesday.

90 years old, Nicknamed the “Omaha Oracle” for his investment skills, Buffett has once been the richest man in the world. On Wednesday night before him on the Forbes listings are the founder of Microsoft Bill Gates, the luxury product company LVMH Bernard Arnault, Founder of Tesla Elon Musk and the richest man in the world, the Amazon Jeff Bezos.

The value of Buffett’s assets has been eroded by the fact that in 2006 he began donating his shares in Berkshire to charity. Over the years, he has given up shares worth hundreds of millions of dollars.