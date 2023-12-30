Billionaires | The owner of cosmetics giant L'Oréal became the first woman whose net worth exceeded one hundred billion

According to the news agency Bloomberg, the value of Françoise Bettencourt Meyers' assets would exceed one hundred billion on Thursday. On Saturday, it had fallen by $400 million to $99.7 billion.

French owner of cosmetics giant L'Oréal by Françoise Bettencourt Meyers the value of assets rose to over one hundred billion dollars. Bettencourt Meyers is the first woman whose net worth exceeds that threshold.

This is reported by, among others, the British Broadcasting Company BBC.

Financial news office Bloomberg's billionaire index according to Bettencourt Meyers is currently the 12th richest person in the world.

According to Bloomberg, the value of his assets would exceed one hundred billion on Thursday. On Saturday, it had fallen by $400 million to $99.7 billion.

The value of Bettencourt Meyers' assets has increased by almost 30 billion dollars in the last year. The increase comes from the increase in the value of L'Oréal's share. On Friday, the value of L'Oréal's share had increased by more than 35 percent compared to a year ago.

the BBC including 70-year-old Bettencourt Meyers' grandfather by Eugène Schueller The value of L'Oréal's stock, founded by

Despite the huge fortune, there is still quite a difference with the richest Frenchman in the world. Owner of luxury giant LVMH by Bernard Arnault the assets are worth about $179 billion, according to Bloomberg. According to the list, Arnault is the second richest person in the world.

Bettencourt Meyers serves as the vice chairman of L'Oréal's board. Together with his family, he owns about 35 percent of the company's shares.

Correction 12/30/2023 at 8:28 p.m.: Françoise Bettencourt Meyers serves as vice-chairman of the L'Oréal board, not chairperson, as was erroneously claimed earlier in the article.

