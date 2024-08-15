The richest thanks to stocks on the stock exchange: Agnelli only third. Surprise at Piazza Affari

On the podium of the Italian Scrooges’ stock market wealth, the great absentees are precisely the companies listed on Piazza Affari. As detected by MF-Milan Finance in the usual ranking of August 15th of the richest families by shareholding, the first three names in the ranking all have their main shareholdings abroad.

These are the heirs of Leonardo Del Vecchiofirst with 39.4 billion (last year 32.5 billion) thanks above all to their 32.5% share in the French EssilorLuxottica; of the couple Miuccia Prada – Patrizio Bertelli (13.9 billion, +0.9 billion compared to 2023), whose namesake high fashion company is listed in Hong Kong; and of the dynasty Agnelli-Elkann–Noses (10.5 billion), which regains the podium thanks to the share value of Exorhowever listed in Amsterdam.

To find the first company listed in Italy, we have to go down to fourth place (it loses the podium, compared to last year), where the brothers Gianfelice And Paul Rockthanks to their controlling stake in Tenarisare credited with a wealth of 9.2 billion. Follows in top 10 Piero Ferrari (over 8 billion), launched by the stock market rally of the Maranello red car, which has become the most capitalized company on Piazza Affari.

Then they gain two positions Benetton (5.6 billion), which rose to sixth place thanks to significant stakes in listed companies such as General, Mediobanca And Cellnex. Seventh place for Francis Gaetano Caltagirone (5.4 billion), whose equity wealth grew by 34%.

Closing the top 10, all three are down on last year, Luca Garavoglia Of Campari (5.1 billion), Andrea Iervolino Of Ilbe And Tatatu (4.3 billion) and Frank Stevanato of the pharmaceutical group of the same name (4.1 billion).

Overall, excluding the first three positions, the aggregate wealth of Italian rich people fell by 6% on an annual basis, compared to a growth of 9% in 2017. Milan stock exchange list of Piazza Affari. The data was also affected by the various significant delistings (such as Tod’s), which were not counterbalanced by equally significant prices.

But who is the real Scrooge McDuck of Piazza Affari? Despite the Meloni government is trying, even in recent months, to climb the narrow path of privatizations, it is always him: the Italian State, whose share wealth has grown from 63.3 to 64.4 billion.

An increase (+1.5%) lower than the performance recorded by the Ftse Mib, but which is notable in light of some disposals (lightening the ownership quotas in Mps and Eni) operated by the Mef Of Giancarlo Giorgetti.

Among the large foreign investors, it is worth mentioning the extension of BlackRock: the world’s largest asset management company, after overtaking the Norwegian sovereign wealth fund in 2023, Norge Bankconsolidated its position by exceeding 17 billion. The bets paid off in yet another year of grace for the banking sector.