The year 2021 was marked by a new stage in the space race with tourism. Some billionaires have visited space with Tesla owner Elon Musk’s SpaceX and Amazon owner Jeff Bezzos’ Blue Origin.

This year is expected to be as busy as 2021, with the first photos of the Webb telescope and the commercialization of satellite internet. SpaceX is ahead in the race and has already launched more than 1,800 satellites.

+ Web3 wants a more democratic internet without the influence of giants

According to an article in the Daily Mail, the company’s objective is to reach a network with 42,000 devices operating in space, but it needs the green light from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), the American equivalent of the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) .

On the other hand, Amazon does not yet have operating satellites, but in November 2021, it received authorization from the FCC to operate a constellation with 3,236 units through Project Kuiper. Between the two companies, only SpaceX is already operating. The company has 145,000 customers in 25 countries, according to data released by CNBC.

Satellite internet service already exists, but with limited speed. The companies’ objective is to take the same quality of fiber optic internet to the most remote places in the world. In addition, space adventures are expected to continue this year, with large rockets being launched for the first time.

