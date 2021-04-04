The son of billionaire Alexander Malashkin crashed into the car of a federal judge in the Sredneakhtubinsky district of the Volgograd region, writes v1.ru Sunday, April 4th.

The accident happened on Saturday. 28-year-old Denis Maklashkin, driving a BMW X5, when leaving the secondary road on the main road, did not yield to a Skoda Octavia, driven by a 63-year-old judge of the Dubovsky District Court Vladimir Zobnin.

As a result of the accident, a 71-year-old Skoda passenger was injured and was taken to the hospital with various injuries.

“At the intersection on the right, the driver stopped, blinked his headlights at me, they say, go through. I went without looking to the left, and there is this Skoda. There was a simple accident <...> I was checked, everything is in order. The judge stood with me all this time, he did not feel bad. My friends are doing fine too. The judge only had a grandmother in the back seat, she hit her head and leg, ”said Denis Malashkin.

The young man also added that his friends were with him in the car, who were not injured.

According to the publication “Volgograd news“, The fortune of Alexander Malashkin is 3.2 billion rubles. It is noted that he owns assets in a number of enterprises, in particular, JV Service-Product (100%), Piranha (100%), Palom (100%) and Premium (50%).

