Billionaires | Rupert Murdoch, 92, getting married for the fifth time

A media empire built and retired in September at the age of 92 Rupert Murdoch is engaged again, says the American The New York Times (NOW).

Murdoch announced on Thursday that he is also engaged to a retired molecular biologist Jelena Zhukova, 67, with. The couple started dating in the summer, and the wedding is planned for June.

Murdoch's representative confirmed to NYT that the wedding invitations have already been sent, and the wedding will take place at Murdoch's estate in California.

NYT's according to Murdoch has trodden a winding road to engagement. In the summer of 2022, he divorced his fourth wife, a supermodel From Jerry Hall after almost six years of marriage. The following spring, she got engaged to a retired dental hygienist by Ann Lesley Smith. The engagement with Smith lasted only a couple of weeks.

Murdoch met Zhukova through his third wife, British tabloid The Daily Mail reported in August. Zhukova is an oligarch Alexander Zhukov ex-wife and oligarch Roman Abramovich ex-wife Dasha Zhukova Mum.

Murdoch retired from the boards of US companies Fox Corporation and News Corporation in September. His net worth is that of the news agency Bloomberg by still more than nine billion dollars.

Murdoch was succeeded by his son Lachlan Murdoch52, and father Murdoch continues as chairman emeritus of the two companies.

According to NYT, the marriage has hardly any effect on the future of the companies, as in practice they are controlled by the Murdoch family foundation, whose shares belong to Rupert Murdoch and his four eldest children.

