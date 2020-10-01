“I like to tell my story. If it helps young people avoid the mistakes I made, it’s worth it ”. Says Antoine Walker, 44, an NBA player until 2008. He amassed a fortune of 108 million dollars, about 95 million euros. In 2010, he had already filed for bankruptcy. “Do not waste as I did,” advises Walker in the talks he gives to promises and sports professionals, first through the financial firm Morgan Stanley, and for some time as a consultant for Edyoucore Sports & Entertainment.

