Bookmakers and athletes estimated the chances of Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg to win the fight

The story of the duel between Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk, the owners of the two most popular social networks in the world, began as a joke, but soon acquired all the signs of a real event. UFC head Dana White is already showing off a Zuckerberg VS Musk T-shirt and is busy organizing the fight, athletes are training fighters, and bookmakers have created a hypothetical betting market and assessed who has a better chance of winning the fight. Billionaires have not yet confirmed either the date or the place of the fight, but they managed to once again become the heroes of memes.

“Mom, I’ll still fight”

News of a possible fight without rules between the founder of Tesla and SpaceX Elon Musk and the owner of Meta (recognized in the Russian Federation as extremist and banned) Mark Zuckerberg appeared after the correspondence of businessmen in social networks. Musk first expressed a desire to fight, writing a post on his Twitter. The message surprised few people: the billionaire is known for such antics. What was more striking was that Zuckerberg, a programmer in a modest gray T-shirt who usually tries to stay away from any hype, this time answered and easily accepted the challenge. “Name the place,” Zuckerberg wrote briefly on Instagram (the social network belongs to the Meta company, which is recognized as extremist in the Russian Federation and banned).

Musk did not hesitate and offered to meet in the Las Vegas octagon. True, he immediately laughed it off, forcing other users to wonder if the owners of social networks are really going to sort things out with their fists or are just teasing each other. “I have a great move that I call the walrus. I just lay down on top of my opponent and do nothing,” Musk wrote sarcastically on Twitter. The story finally began to look like a farce when May Musk – the mother of Elon Musk – publicly forbade her son to participate in the battle. “Mom, I will still fight him, stop it,” the billionaire replied under her post.

Image: @greg16676935420

Billion dollar fight

The seriousness of Musk and Zuckerberg’s intentions was confirmed by UFC President Dana White. In an interview with TMZ, he declaredthat he spoke with both billionaires, and both allegedly announced their readiness to participate in the fight.

This is a fight between the two most powerful and richest guys in the world. Which of them will win? Has anyone seen something similar before? Nobody. Literally everyone would watch this fight. I love big fights and this one would be the biggest Dana WhiteUFC President

White’s enthusiasm also has a material character. He estimated the potential profit of the fight at one billion dollars and has already told fans that tickets for the fight will be sold more expensive – not at $ 80, as usual, but at $ 100 per ticket. As if to back up White’s words, social media has been flooded with reports of Zuckerberg and Musk getting ready for the upcoming “fight of the century.” Lex Friedman, a podcaster with Silicon Valley connections and a jiu-jitsu black belt, revealed on Twitter that he trained with both businessmen, first Zuckerberg and then Musk. He even praised the latter for his strength and skill.

Yesterday I did an impromptu workout with Elon Musk that lasted several hours. I’m impressed with his strength, stamina, footwork and ground fighting. It was epic. […] But I still think the world would be a better place if they [Марк и Илон] just continue training instead of fighting in the arena. However, as Elon said, the most likely outcome is one that entertains the public. Whatever it is, I’ll be there if they both need me. Lex Friedmanblack belt in jiu-jitsu

Three-time UFC champion, one of the best MMA fighters, Georges St-Pierre, expressed his desire to prepare Elon Musk for the upcoming fight.

On Twitter, he wrote that he is a “huge fan” of Musk and is ready to train him before the fight with Zuckerberg. “Fine. Let’s do it,” Musk replied.

UFC President Dana White Photo: Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Different weight categories

If the fight does take place, then two middle-aged men will appear in the cage, who have never professionally engaged in martial arts and, moreover, are in completely different weight categories. Elon Musk, 52, is taller and heavier than Zuckerberg. His height is almost 186 centimeters, and his weight is approximately 82 kilograms. Zuckerberg is significantly smaller than the opponent – with a height of 173 centimeters, he weighs about 70 kilograms. But the Meta founder is younger, more resilient and in better physical shape than Musk. DraftKings CEO of Racing and Sports Operations Johnny Avello thinksthat Zuckerberg’s advantages will help him win.

Zuckerberg is 12 years younger, having competed in an intense race where he ran a mile, completed 100 pull-ups, 200 push-ups, and 300 sit-ups before running another mile, all while wearing a nine-pound vest. He also trained in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. Johnny AvelloCEO of DraftKings

In May, Mark Zuckerberg made his first appearance at the Amateur Jiu-Jitsu Championship, where he immediately won the gold and silver medals. Against the backdrop of these sporting achievements, Musk’s athletic success looks very modest. Businessman earlier confessedthat does not like physical activity, it is especially unpleasant for him to do cardio training. Nevertheless, the businessman has a personal trainer with whom he conducts strength training. Musk also enjoys taekwondo, karate, judo and jiu-jitsu.

Training with Jiu-Jitsu Black Belt Lex Friedman Photo: @lexfridman

Donuts and Vegetarianism

The Zuckerberg and Musk diets have one thing in common. Both in the interview recognizedthat work hard, so they often forget to eat. This is where the coincidences end. Mark Zuckerberg prefers a vegetarian diet most of the time. Back in 2011, he said that he only eats the meat of animals that he killed with his own hands. According to him, it helps him remember the value of food. In 2021 he doubled the area of ​​his estate in Hawaii, which he uses for agriculture.

Elon Musk was also once a vegetarian, but in 2013 he abandoned this diet. In an interview, he claimed that he loves to eat delicious food and is ready to sacrifice longevity for this. The businessman is happy to tell subscribers about his bad eating habits. “I eat a donut every morning. Still alive”, – boasted businessman in march. Even earlier, he showed photos of chocolate bars and empty cans of cola on social networks.

However, it cannot be said that Musk does not monitor his health and figure. For example, he gave up caffeine, and got rid of extra pounds with the help of intermittent fasting, exercise, and even tried injections of Wegovy, a diabetic drug that blocks hunger. In addition, he neglects sleep and works too much – about 120 hours a week.

Mark Zuckerberg at the Jiu-Jitsu competition, May 2023 Photo: @zuck

Betting odds

Bookmakers who decided not to waste time and created a market for a hypothetical fight, chose Mark Zuckerberg’s favorite because of his fitness and serious training. According to them, the fight will most likely take place in 2024. At the same time, the battle between businessmen may take place not in real life, but in the “metaverse”.

Russian MMA fighter, world and European champion in mixed martial arts Andrei Semenov also doubts that businessmen will really go against each other in a cage. In an interview with Lentoy.ru, he said that he considers the media hype to be another attempt by billionaires to attract attention to themselves.

To declare is a part of the matter, but to go out and fight is the main part, it’s not so easy Andrey SemenovMMA fighter

Elon Musk Photo: Michael Gonzalez/Getty Images

This is not the first time the idea of ​​a confrontation between the rich and the famous has attracted the attention of the public. In 2006-2007, a satirical project created by Eric Vogel for MTV was popular, where cartoon celebrities sorted out relationships and fought each other in the ring. The project was liked not only by the audience, but also by the stars. At some point, it became prestigious among celebrities to have their own cartoon copy, which was not shy in expressions and even fought in the ring with other cartoon celebrities. MTV tried twice to restart the project, but no one took up the show. Now celebrities, especially those with augmented reality technologies, are able to arrange such shows themselves – in reality, or at least in its virtual or augmented version.