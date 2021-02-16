Billionaires India’s richest man prevents Amazon from spreading to India, and now we have a justice fight against the world’s richest men – “This is a massive case”

Amazon has plunged into a legal battle in India, where the country’s largest company, Reliance, has launched a race against e-commerce giant.

Amazon plans to spread to India have faced a big setback. In the background is the richest man in India Mukesh Ambani, which is the majority owner and chairman of the board of Reliance, the country ‘s largest company.

A legal battle has arisen between Amazon and Reliance, as both have entered into significant agreements separately with the Indian trading group Future.

An dispute with an American e-commerce giant with a local giant may affect the development of Indian e-commerce for years to come, analysts estimate BBC’s by. So far, Amazon and Flipkart, owned by another American company, Walmart, have taken over India’s e-commerce business.

“This is a massive case. Amazon has not faced similar competition in any of its markets, ”says analyst at consulting and research firm Forrester Satish Meena tells the BBC.

Reliance earlier this year, it signed an agreement under which Future sold it $ 3.4 billion in assets to it. If the transaction is completed, Reliance will acquire more than 1,800 stores in more than 420 Indian cities. The transaction would also include the wholesale business and Future’s logistics operations.

Amazon, on the other hand, has owned 49 percent of Future Coupons, part of the Future Group. According to Amazon, in connection with the purchase of the shares, it has been agreed that Future will not be able to sell its assets to a select group of Indian companies. Reliance, according to Amazon, has been among this group.

Amazon announced years ago that it would invest several billion dollars to grow the Indian market. Last January, the company promised Reuters according to invest an additional $ 1 billion to support small Indian businesses. Prior to this, Amazon had invested about $ 5.5 billion in the Indian market.

Reliance has also had plans to expand more to e-commerce and food sales. According to Meena, the benefits of Reliance are its resources as well as local influence. Instead, the company lacks e-commerce experience.

Expansion to India has not gone as smoothly as Amazon’s founder, CEO I washed this year leaving Jeff Bezos could have hoped.

So far, only a small portion of Amazon’s sales have come from India. Last fall, a technology investor Gene Munster evaluates To CNBCthat about 15 to 20 percent of the company’s growth could come from India over the next five years. By that summer, Reliance had announced a Future deal and Amazon had initiated legal action.

Now on Tuesday, Amazon announced it will begin manufacturing TV streaming equipment in Chennai, India this year, Reuters reports. This would be the first time Amazon has manufactured its own devices in India.

Future has defended the sales agreement on the grounds that the coronavirus pandemic has made its operations significantly more difficult and that the transaction is essential for the company ‘s future. The court has been on the side of Future in its latest decision.

According to the BBC, the latest local court decision overturned a previous decision to freeze trade promotion. Amazon has now appealed the decision.

Bloombergin billionaire index according to Bezos is the second richest man in the world in terms of market capital with $ 192 billion in imputed assets. He is preceded only by the founder of Tesla Elon Musk. With $ 79.4 billion in assets, the Indian Ambani is the 12th richest man in the world and the second richest in Asia.