Michelle Brey

The luxury yacht “Bayesian” sinks off the coast of Sicily. Seven people die. Among the fatalities are the British billionaire Mike Lynch and his daughter.

Palermo – Seven dead, one sunken yacht: A tragic accident occurred off the coast of Italy. The “Bayesian” sank within a few minutes. While many questions remain unanswered, the family of the dead billionaire Mike Lynch released a statement. His 18-year-old daughter also died, while his wife survived the shipping accident. Daughter Esme was not on board.

Yacht accident off Sicily Seven people died in the accident on Monday (August 19, 2024) near the shore of the Mediterranean island in Italy. 15 people were rescued, including almost the entire crew. The extremely wealthy software entrepreneur Lynch had wanted to celebrate an acquittal in court on the boat with family, friends and business partners. The public prosecutor’s office has launched an investigation into manslaughter. The aim is to clarify whether the sailing ship may have sunk because the danger of an approaching storm was underestimated. The question is also why all crew members, with the exception of the ship’s cook, survived – but only half of the twelve passengers. It is assumed that the victims were surprised in their cabins while they were sleeping. They were probably unable to free themselves as a result. The boat’s builder made serious accusations against the ship’s captain. At the same time, explosive background information came to light – with a trace leading all the way to Russia.

Storm caused luxury yacht to sink: Older sister mourns billionaire’s daughter

In the statement, older sister Esme Lynch said goodbye to 18-year-old Hannah with moving words. “She is my little angel, my hero,” she wrote, according to British media. “Hannah often burst into my bedroom and lay down next to me. Sometimes she beamed, sometimes she was cheeky, sometimes she asked for advice. No matter what happened, she brought me boundless love.”

Hannah had only recently successfully passed her A-Levels in Great Britain. In Germany, this is equivalent to the Abitur. She planned to study English at the renowned University of Oxford. The 18-year-old had already received acceptance from the university. Friends described Hannah as a person with a “warm and beautiful soul” and as “sincere, devoted, extremely intelligent and genuinely friendly”.

In their statement, the family also thanked the rescue workers and made an appeal to the public. According to the Italian daily newspaper Sicilian Newspaper reports: “We ask that our privacy be respected during this time of unspeakable suffering.” (mbr with dpa)